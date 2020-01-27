advertisement

This article is republished here with permission from The Conversation. This content is shared here because the subject may interest readers of Snopes; however, it does not represent the work of fact checkers or Snopes editors.

Donald Trump’s legal and political defenders all sing the same refrain: the president cannot be removed from office; he did not commit any crime.

Alan Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer who now represents Trump, said so in an appearance on CNN. Senator Ted Cruz echoed it on Twitter, noting that there was “not even a speeding ticket.” And, of course, Trump himself has used the phrase “no crime” on several occasions as he seeks to delegitimize removal hearings.

But do the impeachment and conviction of a president require a true criminal offense, as argued by the president’s advisers and supporters?

Democrats clearly do not think so. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told senators at the removal hearing on January 23 that the Constitution clearly stated that a crime was not necessary for the Speaker to be removed from office.

This question of constitutional interpretation is crucial for experts like me, because the two articles of impeachment currently pending in the Senate allege actions – including the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress – which do not in themselves constitute a violation of any criminal law.

And even though the Government Accountability Office has concluded that the President’s suspension of aid to Ukraine was illegal under the Impoundment Control Act, the President’s actions are not subject to sanctions criminal.

Betrayal, a question of dates

It is important to understand what is not on the table.

Under the impeachment clause of the Constitution, a president can be removed from office “in the event of an indictment and conviction for treason, corruption or other serious crimes”.

Treason is a criminal offense, defined in the Constitution as acts which “consist in making war” in the United States or in “giving aid and comfort” to one’s enemies. The Supreme Court has ruled that this can only happen in wartime.

According to this definition, Trump did not commit treason. Betrayal is not a catch-all expression for antipatriotic acts. This requires actions like those of Benedict Arnold, the American general who betrayed his country to fight for the British during the Revolutionary War.

Corruption, also a criminal offense, was not alleged in the pending indictments.

Writers’ intention

This leaves us with “other serious crimes and misdemeanors”.

The Republican Party has long argued for a constitutional interpretation based on the original intention of the drafters. So what did the editors mean by this noble phrase, and what did they reject as impenetrable crimes?

During the Constitutional Convention, George Mason proposed that the indictment clause follow the term “corruption” with “or maladministration”.

But James Madison objected on the grounds that it was too broad and would only mandate a president at the discretion of the Senate. Thus, the expression has been replaced by “other serious crimes and misdemeanors”.

The drafters wanted the expression to express a more serious connotation than mere incompetence or maladministration. In Federalist Paper No. 65, Hamilton made it clear that impenetrable acts must involve “the abuse or breach of certain public confidence” and “relate primarily to the immediate damage done to society itself”.

Hamilton made no mention of the requirement that actual crimes be committed and, to my knowledge, no other writer has suggested that actual crimes are mandatory for the laying of charges.

Examples of impenetrable offenses cited by the drafters provide additional context. Responding to concerns that the President could use his powers of grace to protect his own wrongdoings from detection, Madison responded: “If the President is suspiciously connected to anyone, and there are reason to believe that he will shelter him, the House of Representatives can dismiss him. “

Madison does not refer to any crime. His concern here is the possibility of using presidential power for personal or improper purposes.

His colleague James Iredell concluded that presidential acts to hide or withhold information from Congress could also constitute a breach of the impeachment clause if Congress were urged to act on the basis of deception.

Misinterpreted “crimes”?

The drafters understood that “serious crimes” included acts which did not necessarily violate the criminal law, but constituted a serious breach of the public trust.

It must also be remembered that the word “torts” had a broader meaning when it was added to the indictment clause. As law professor and historian Frank Bowman pointed out, in the context of British law at the time, “crime” did not only mean a less serious criminal offense. Rather, crimes and misdemeanors were used more colloquially to refer to bad behavior.

Trump’s lawyers say the current indictments do not reach the threshold because they do not allege criminal offenses. The editors would be surprised by this interpretation.

Originalism revisited

Articles allege that Trump abused his political power to serve his own ends, including his re-election, and that by doing so, he undermined the country’s security policy in terms of his commitment to the defense of Ukraine .

Whether or not the evidence supports this charge, a true criminal offense is simply not a prerequisite for indictment in this or any other case. The editors are clear on this point.

Interpreting “serious crimes” to reflect the modern understanding of these terms as actual statutory offenses is incompatible with the original intention of the authors. Such an approach is also incompatible with the broader theory of originalism, which is based on the interpretation of what the founders meant when the Constitution was drafted. Indeed, the President’s position on “serious crimes and crimes” seems more in line with the idea that the Constitution should be interpreted in a modern context as a “living” constitution – a method of interpretation much criticized by many members of the GOP.

Stefanie Lindquist, Full Professor of Law and Political Science, Arizona State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

