Creator of “power” Courtney kemp puts great respect on Joseph Sikora‘The name of. The popular executive producer pondered an incredibly fun, packed, and emotional Sunday night show focused on everyone’s favorite bad boy.

Key facts: Last night, Kemp went to Instagram to say goodbye to Sikora and maybe signal him to leave the “Power” universe.

Key details: The scream also triggered a sincere greeting from Sikora in Kemp’s Instagram comments section.

I love being able to say the same thing in return. YOU gave me life and opportunity, encouragement and love … thank you Courtney. Eternally grateful 🔥🔥🔥❤️ @ josephsikora4

Wait, there is more: Last night, the executive producer of “Power” 50 cents asked fans for an apology after delivering an incredible episode.

Before you leave: 50 Cent visited his social media pages to respond to fans who turn to him and show once again his support for everyone’s favorite STARZ show.

