Universal Basic Income (UBI) calls for an early money transfer for every citizen, usually taken monthly. In the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Andrew Yang proposed the idea and it is now resembling wildfire. His proposal, dubbed the “Freedom Dividend,” plans to give each American citizen $ 1,000 each month. No string is attached.

The idea is not a new one, however. Guy Caron and Martin Luther King Jr. on the left, and Richard Nixon and Milton Friedman on the right, have espoused an idea of ​​a basic universal income. Then the question arises: can this policy work in Canada?

I talked to Scott Santens, one of the wildest advocates for UBI in the 21st century. His work has revolutionized political discourse in North America, and its consequences are being felt globally. Santens breaks down how and why a universal basic income might work for Canada.

TPM: What is basic income and why should I support it?

SANTENS: Universal Basic Income (UBI) are companies that invest in themselves. It is an unconditional income floor that is provided individually and universally in the form of cash. Studies show that a lack of basic income has negative impacts on a society that is worsening as automation and technology transform the economy.

Today we are witnessing an increase in poverty and income inequality to an unprecedented degree. This leads to a lack of stability and security and increases the burden on services such as health care and the criminal justice system. In fact, it is much more expensive to have no basic income than to have them. This is because the cost of child poverty, and crime itself, far outweighs the costs of basic income.

TPM: Is UBI a Communist / Socialist policy?

SANTENS: It’s neither left nor right. It’s ahead. In fact, this idea was also promoted by Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek who were the most prominent free-market economists of the last century. Because markets are run on money, they believed a UBI was a good idea. The market is basically voting with your dollars; your demand affects supply. The “Monopol” board game may not work unless you get a UBI every time you go “GO”, and that’s exactly it. A way to improve markets. Because Markets cannot tell the difference between people who do not want products and people who are unable to allow those products, an UBI helps clear that change.

In fact, Alaska is a conservative state in the U.S. and they are an annual paid UBI. They have had it since 1982 and love it.

TPM: Will this not lead to hyperinflation?

SANTENS: This is the most frequently asked question I get. When we talk about basic income, people do not consider taxes. If you finance it with an income tax, there are net payers and net recipients. There are also those who pay as much as they receive. You’re not making more money in the economy, so you can’t have hyperinflation.

Then there is the other question, “what is stopping a grocery store from raising their prices?” Well, in a free market, someone will not do that and prices will automatically fall into equilibrium. In Alaska, when dividends are given, you actually witness a lot of sales. So the basic point is that there is no monetary expansion and competition still exists.

TPM: Doesn’t that mean that people become lazy?

SANTENS: The evidence does not show that people work less because of UBI. It shows the opposite. In the Canadian experiment of Mincom in the 1970s, we have seen some excellent results.

Basically, a city in Manitoba was given a basic income for a certain number of years, and for that period of time, poverty completely disappeared. Furthermore, the city witnessed a school attendance rate exceeding 100% because students who had previously dropped out could now be allowed to re-enroll.

UBI also shows that it creates an “entrepreneurship effect”. According to studies done in India, villages that received a basic income were three times more likely to start their own businesses. In Namibia, self-employment increased by 301%. A basic income also helps unpaid volunteers as it motivates them to continue working.

Under the current system, you have no chance of not working. You have no choice. You accept jobs that are below you and that lead to wage slavery. You become overwhelmed. A basic income actually helps workers. Because currently, workers have no strike power, this leads to stagnant wages. An UBI will provide a guaranteed income to ensure that workers can shop more effectively. It creates more competition among employers and leads to a better job market. It also allows people to do work they really want to do.

TPM: If robots and automation are removing jobs, how will people find new jobs with a basic income?

SANTENS: Automation aims to reduce our effort to focus on what is important to us. Polls show that only 15% of people globally are engaged in their work. Therefore, we need to embrace technology. I believe we should increase basic income as productivity increases. If there is still half as much work to do in the future, we can work less and still be full time. The annual working hours have been decreasing over time, however, since 1973, we are now working 47 instead of 40 hours per week. We are twice as productive and working harder – it makes no sense.

TPM: How much work are we expected to lose in automation in Canada in the next 5-10 years?

SANTENS: I will say that about 10-30% of jobs can be eliminated.

It’s not that technology just takes away work; creates some too. However, 94% of new jobs are part-time contractual jobs in the US

Jobs will be largely eliminated in rural areas and created in cities. High school-educated people will suffer the most (suicide, opioids, etc.) and it is already widespread today.

TPM: So is this a welfare substitute, or should the welfare be terminated?

SANTENS: This is a reform of the welfare security network on an unconditional basis. In welfare, you pay people to do nothing. If you pay unemployment benefits and the job yields only a small increase in the income received, it makes no sense to work.

With UBI, people can do anything. If you get $ 1000 a month now and then get a job, you still keep the $ 1000.

When we look at people with disabilities, everyone agrees that they should receive economic support. However, in the U.S., only a fifth of people with disabilities are receiving disability benefits. This leads to massive poverty. People have to prove that they are quite disabled and the waiting list for this is over 1 million. This conditioning creates giant holes to cross.

TPM: If UBI is caught at $ 1000 a month, doesn’t that mean you are limiting each person’s welfare to a maximum of $ 1,000 a month?

SANTENS: UBI is an unconditional floor. Says no one should have less than $ 1000 a month. Other welfare programs can certainly exist.

If we look at disability benefits and let’s say you get $ 1,500 disability and then install $ 1000 in basic income. The government can then spend less on disability and you can still get your basic income. The government can afford, let’s say, reduce disability benefits from $ 1,500 to $ 1,000. That means you get $ 1000 in disability and $ 1,000 in basic income. You get $ 2,000.

TPM: So why only $ 1000 a month? Why not more?

SANTENS: The US poverty line is $ 12,500 a year for a single adult, with $ 4,000 for each additional member at home.

With an UBI, if there are two people in your family you can get $ 24,000 a year which is more than the $ 16,500 poverty line. You can choose your own

UBI to be 80% of the poverty line or more it depends on case by case.

TPM: How will this be funded in Canada

SANTENS: Actually it’s actually quite simple. Look at how much you are spending on conditional benefits and see how much they have to eliminate to offset the universal unconditional basic income.

You can finance this with a good value added tax.

An estate tax or a financial transaction tax affects the rich rather than the lower and middle class, and this can also be helpful.

There is also a Land Value Tax.

You can do quantitative easing in people’s hands. For example, with the U.S. quantitative easing cycle, we could give $ 200 a month to people’s hands.

You may even have a slightly inflationary monetary policy, as the technology is essentially deflationary and banks have difficulty achieving inflation targets.

In essence, a universal basic income is not an exclusive proposition for the left or right wing. It is a pragmatic proposal that offers unconditional benefits to every citizen to make society more humane by giving everyone greater access to equal opportunities.

