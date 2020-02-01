advertisement

In January 2020, we received several requests from readers for online publications claiming that New York State needed a “stargazing permit” specially designed for those wishing to take advantage of the night sky in certain locations. public parks.

On January 27, the right-wing Red State website published an article entitled “New York requires citizens to obtain a” stargazing permit “to admire the stars in public parks.”

Here is a story that shows that progressive policies are not only destructive, but also stupidly depressing. New York State recently passed a law requiring citizens to obtain a permit if they wish to admire the stars in public parks. Not really. You read correctly. In New York, you have to pay a license to watch the creepy stars.

The Free Thought Project first reported the story, explaining that “if the citizens of the state wish to look at the sky and look at the stars in one of New York’s public parks, they will first have to obtain a” permit to observe the stars. ”The site pointed out that the pollution of the sky makes it more difficult for New Yorkers in“ very populated areas ”to see the sky at night, so they go to remote areas, including many are located in state parks.

The state charges residents $ 35 to become a licensed stargazer licensed to see the stars between January and December of the year. If you are not fortunate enough to be a New York resident and have just visited, you will have to shell out more than $ 60 to have the privilege of admiring your favorite constellation in the night sky.

The Red State report followed a January 24 post on the libertarian Free Thought Project.

The main assertion in these reports – that New York State required a specially designated stargazing license for certain public parks – was correct. In December 2019, the New York State Agency for Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation released details of the 2020 stargazing permit, which authorized “parking after sunset for the ‘star gazing only’ at six designated state parks in Long Island, New York:

STARGAZING PERMIT

$ 35 living expenses in New York / $ 60 non-resident expenses in New York

Valid motor vehicle registration required.

Motor vehicle license holder’s license required for residents of New York.

This permit authorizes parking after sunset for stargazing only in the following parks:

▪ Hither Hills: except July and August

▪ Jones Beach: West End 2 and Field 6

▪ Montauk Point: upper parking lot

▪ Robert Moses: Field 2

▪ Pre-submerged: fields 1 and 3

▪ Wildwood: main parking lot

Although the stargazing license gained importance in January 2020, it was not new, contrary to the Red State’s claim that “New York State recently passed a law obliging citizens to obtain a permit if they wish to look at the stars in public parks ”. In fact, the stargazing license has existed since December 2016.

