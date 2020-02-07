advertisement

We are only a few weeks away. Ireland’s fate for Euro 2020 will be decided next month and anticipation of a big game against Slovakia begins. There is of course another hurdle to overcome afterwards, but it makes little sense to look beyond the competition in Bratislava.

With the rapidly approaching game, we get a pretty clear idea of ​​who will be part of Mick McCarthy’s last squad. We’ve already looked at its midfield and front row options, but defense could be the most important area of ​​all.

Ireland’s game plan is based on a solid defense, which means that the personnel it selects are the key to every win.

advertisement

The Irish chief is likely to choose eight defenders in his last squad. Here you should see two right, four middle and two left central defenders. If McCarthy is confident that Doherty can cover the left center-back, he can choose a fifth center-back and only Stevens on the left.

Most of the positions in the squad have already been taken, only a few places should be available. Below we evaluate the chances of each player making the final cut with a scream:

Ireland defensive options for Slovakia

Seamus Coleman

After being the first choice under Carlo Ancelotti at the beginning of his tenure, Coleman has left the team in recent weeks. Combine that with his inconsistent shape and Matt Doherty’s continued excellence, and his place on the team should be under threat.

We don’t think this will be the case. It is incredibly unlikely that Mick McCarthy will drop his captain for the play-offs.

We imagine the only change we could see would be Coleman switching back to the right of the three, a position he has played a few times under Ancelotti.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: The start is almost certain, although Doherty should certainly be ahead of him in this phase.

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Nothing has changed for Matt Doherty in the past few months. He was the best Irish player in the Premier League last season and is our best performer this season with John Egan and Enda Stevens. He was probably Ireland’s most important man against Denmark in November.

We know he’s going to be our best again, but Mick McCarthy will likely stay with Coleman. Hopefully this decision won’t come back to bite him.

Prospects for the Slovakia game: Should start, but is more on the bench. Unless we switch back to three, of course …

Cyrus Christie

It has remained relatively unnoticed since Ireland is very low on the right, but Cyrus Christie has played very well for Fulham lately. He was even connected to moving to Roma in January.

Unfortunately for the former derby player, he’s behind two of the best Irish players to get a place in the squad.

Outlook for the game in Slovakia: It is unlikely that it will join the squad.

Dara O’Shea (West Brom)

O’Shea is, of course, a central defender and has worked for West Brom on the right in recent games. He performed well and even got a new contract with the club.

Still, it seems unlikely that he is just considering himself. Instead, he will likely be part of the U21 squad.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Probably in the U21 squad.

Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion)

This season hasn’t really gone according to plan for Shane Duffy. After being voted Player of the Year in Brighton last season, he had fallen out of favor with Graham Potter. Injuries were a problem when he played.

Nevertheless, it is an automatic starter for Ireland. He has always been at his best in international games and will play an important role if Ireland is to advance to Euro 2020.

Prospects for the Slovakia game: Guaranteed starter.

John Egan (Sheffield United)

If Duffy has stalled this season, Egan has had a completely different experience. The Sheffield United man has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League this season, scoring more headers in his own box than any other player in the division.

He should have been the first choice from the start of the campaign, but since Richard Keogh’s absence, he has certainly consolidated his place on the team.

Prospects for the Slovakia game: Guaranteed starter.

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Having shown himself in the wilderness at club and international level at the start of the season, Ciaran Clark has seen a remarkable turnaround in recent months. He has done some great club-level performances while also playing most of the game against Denmark after an early injury to John Egan.

Aside from his injury-related defeat, he’s been Newcastle’s first choice since early October.

Unfortunately, Ireland’s first choice in defensive pairings is anything but set in stone. If Mick McCarthy chooses three, it should be his next turn.

Outlook for the game in Slovakia: nailed to the squad, possible starter if Ireland plays three behind.

Kevin Long

Kevin Long has barely played at Burnley this season, but is still an integral part of Mick McCarthy’s squad. His place now seems to be under more pressure than before, provided everyone is fit.

If Mick opts for four central defenders, Long will likely only be missing.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: On the sidelines, but it looks as if the last place is running out.

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

Lenihan looks well prepared for the pre-game recording in Slovakia. He was in fantastic shape for Blackburn and has even scored a few goals in the past few weeks. At 25, he now begins to reach the first years of his heyday.

Lenihan was in previous squads but had to withdraw due to an injury. He should come back here.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: the squad will likely be the fourth choice.

Conor Masterson (QPR)

Masterson was not seen for QPR before the turn of the year. However, since its debut a month ago, it has quickly become the first choice. He played six games and showed some very strong performances.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that he will just squeeze into the senior team.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: More likely to be in the U21s.

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Williams was part of the last two teams and McCarthy will appreciate his versatility. With the ability to cover both the left and center backs, he could be accepted as a utility player, although he’s currently a side player at Blackburn.

If McCarthy chooses five center-backs and relies on Doherty to cover the left-back, Williams could give up. Still, we think he’ll squeak into it.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: squad likely as a reserve left-back.

Enda Stevens

Stevens was omnipresent in the Premier League this season, playing every minute of Sheffield United’s 25 games. This is a challenge because only ten field players can boast of such an achievement.

He didn’t look that shiny internationally, even though he did some good things. He will compete against Slovakia.

Prospects for the Slovakia game: Guaranteed starter.

Ryan Manning (QPR)

Manning did not manage to form the squad in fantastic shape for QPR at the start of the season, so we do not have much hope for him to join the Slovakian game. It was also recently used at club level.

He seems to be behind Williams at the moment.

Outlook for the game in Slovakia: The squad is unlikely to be reached.

Joe Rafferty (Preston North End)

Rafferty is a somewhat forgotten man in the hierarchy of Irish defenders. He has played very well for Preston in 22 league games this season and has the ability to play on both the right and left sides.

However, little was said about him as an international interested party. The Liverpool defender was covered at U19 level, but doesn’t really seem to be on Mick McCarthy’s radar. For this reason, you can probably rule it out.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Very little chance of forming the squad.

Darragh Leahy

Leahy was an impressive bet under Stephen Kenny at U21 level. He recently moved from Bohemians to Dundalk but will not be fit due to the League of Ireland summer calendar.

It is not a real option for the game in Slovakia and should remain in the U21 for the time being.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Very little chance of forming the squad.

SEE ALSO: Report: Four Premier League clubs that keep an eye on Adam Lallana free transfer

advertisement