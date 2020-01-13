advertisement

In addition to acting, Gwyneth Paltrow has made a name for herself by selling expensive and quirky items through her lifestyle brand Goop.

She hit the headlines during the 2019 holiday season, for example, by selling a package of 24 rolls of “durable” toilet paper for $ 34. Goop also went viral for selling jade eggs to be inserted into the vagina to help women “better connect with inner power”, which resulted in a fine from California authorities for misleading advertising.

Paltrow’s Goop’s unusual products may not surprise you. But when reports reported a $ 75 candle that “smelled like my vagina,” readers asked Snopes if it was true.

advertisement

Goop is indeed selling a $ 75 item called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle”. Although some media have interpreted this to mean that the candle smelled of Paltrow’s vagina, it seems that the article is more general. The product description reads as follows: “With a funny, beautiful, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made of geranium, lemon bergamot and cedar absolute juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seeds for make us think of fantasy, seduction and sophisticated warmth. “

advertisement