advertisement

“Frozen 2” has been on the market for more than a month, but it is still going well as we approach the new year – not the most surprising development for the sequel to the greatest cartoon ever. It seems that Disney’s full domination at the box office is simply unstoppable.

So Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven are back in “Frozen 2” for this new adventure. The original “Frozen” pioneered the reinvention of the Disney Princess template for the 21st century. It gives the two heroines a sense of real freedom of choice and creates a close relationship between two women that is rarely seen on the screen. And of course the track “Let It Go” was so big that it immediately became a Disney classic. Idina Menzel’s performance of the thrilling, Broadway-like ballad even won the Oscar for the best original song.

Whether “Frozen 2” can harmonize the original with its songs, animations or the humor of a new film is controversial for fans, and the film is still a box office hit for a young audience. The question is whether your kids will patiently need a little more “frozen” when the credits start rolling. So should you stay?

advertisement

Also read: ‘Frozen II’ film review: Elsa is again a fun and unnecessary successor

Yes, in “Frozen 2” there is a short scene after the credits at the end of the film. However, during the credits you will hear three alternative settings for some of the film’s original titles. First we panic! In the disco, Kacey Musgraves plays one of Elsa’s big numbers: “Into the Unknown”. Next he sings an acoustic version of “All Is Found”, which is performed at the beginning of the film by Evan Rachel Wood as a singer lullaby to the young Anna and Elsa. Finally, Weezer give their opinion on “Lost in the Woods”, the great comedic rock ballad that Kristoff sings in the middle of the film.

But continue to this post-credits scene! And remember there are SPOILER here for “Frozen 2” if you haven’t seen the movie yet. Olaf (Josh Gad) has a great gag during the film in which he shakes off a brief summary of how they got here. He plays and plays the most famous moments from the first “Frozen” to explaining why Anna and Elsa are now exploring a hidden, enchanted forest outside of Arendelle.

However, during the credits scene, he summarizes the remaining events of the film you just saw. He is right all along with his theory that “water has memory”, a recurring theme in the film, and assures the audience that he is still alive. It’s a tragically sad moment when Olaf melts in a scene just after Elsa is trapped in the ice, but she uses her magic to revive him for a happy ending. “I live and so do you,” says Olaf to the camera. The camera shows the giant snow monster from the first film and hundreds of other baby snowmen who listen carefully to Olaf’s story.

Also read: “Frozen II” on track to open over $ 100 million, the largest animated film outside of summer

“Frozen 2” is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and Kirsten Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad all returned to the cast. The film’s newcomers are Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Segel, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Rachel Matthews and Alfred Molina. The critics of the new “Frozen” were a bit more subdued, as the film at Rotten Tomatoes has a fresh score of 76 percent compared to the 90 percent of the original.

Worldwide 30 top-selling animated films of all time

A look at the best animated money earners since September 2019, from “The Lion King” to “Zootopia”. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

30. “Kung Fu Panda” (2008)

Gross worldwide: USD 631,744,560 The success of Jack Black’s 2008 Martial Arts Meet Spongy Mammal movie set in motion its inevitable – and even more profitable – sequel. Dreamworks animation studios

29. “The Incredibles” (2004) Worldwide gross: 633,019,734 USD In 2004, Brad Bird’s first Pixar appearance delighted the audience with complicated animated action scenes, cross-generational comedy and superhero chaos. Pixar animation studios

28. “Sing” (2016)

Gross worldwide: USD 634,151,679 Illumination’s animal karaoke musical was added to the list.

27. “Moana” (2016) Worldwide gross: USD 643,331,111 Disney’s Hawaii set film received two Oscar nominations for best cartoon and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song “How Far I’m Go”. Disney

26. “Big Hero 6” (2014) Gross worldwide: USD 657,818,612 Disney’s 2014 robot story combines anime aesthetics, superhero action and Pixar’s heart. Disney animation studios

25. “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006) Gross worldwide: USD 660,940,780 Fox’s prehistoric frenzy in 2006 proved that the success of the first was no accident. Twentieth Century Fox

24. “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011) Gross worldwide: USD 665,692,281 With the proven capabilities of the franchise, DreamWorks Animation brought the world another comedy hit in 2011 with this animated martial arts sequel. Dreamworks animation studios

23. “Up” (2009) Gross worldwide: USD 735,099,082 The fan favorite from 2009 showed that original ideas with great emotions can make a lot of money. Pixar animation studios

22. “Monsters University” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 744,229,437 Ten years after the release of “Monsters Inc”, Pixar sent fans back to school in 2013 in a prequel. Pixar animation studios

21. “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” (2012) Gross worldwide: USD 746,921,274 DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar” series kept the studio afloat with a number of breezy successes, including the third episode of 2012. Dreamworks animation studios

20. “Shrek Forever After” (2010) Gross worldwide: $ 752,600,867 The last chapter of the great green ogre fell in 2010. Dreamworks animation studio

19. “Shrek the Third” (2007) Worldwide gross: USD 798,958,162 This sequel from 2007 proved that there is still some gas left in this fantasy mash-up comedy franchise. Dreamworks animation studio

18. “Coco” (2017) Gross worldwide: USD 807,082,196 The animation film, staged by Lee Unkrich, conquered all hearts and was even awarded the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2018. Disney / Pixar

17. “Inside Out” (2015) Gross worldwide: USD 857,611,174 Disney Pixar started again with this animated feature film about the emotions in your head, starring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader. Disney / Pixar

16. “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 875,457,937 The story of Universal / Illumination about dogs looking for adventure while their owners are gone has been put on the list.

15. “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012) Gross worldwide: USD 877,244,782 The profits for this fourth installment in 2012 in the cool prehistoric series are in abundance and follow directly behind the predecessor. Twentieth Century Fox animation

14. “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009) Gross worldwide: $ 888,805,671 While other films in the United States have made waves, international sales have always brought back a lot of money for Fox’s “Ice Age” franchise, as the 2009 article proves again. Twentieth Century Fox animation

13. “Shrek 2” (2004) Gross worldwide: $ 919,838,758 DreamWorks Animation has proven to be a Pixar competitor with its successful “Shrek” franchise. Dreamworks animation studio

12. “Finding Nemo” (2003) Gross worldwide: USD 940,335,536 For Pixar, “Finding Nemo” was a kind of secondary wind that cemented the company’s position as a titan of modern animation. Pixar Studios

11. “The Lion King” (1994) Gross worldwide: USD 968,483,777 Can you feel the love for this animated Disney classic tonight? Disney animation studios

10. “Despicable Me 2” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 970,761,885 The sequel to Illumination could make more money than its predecessor and set the upcoming spin-off “Minions” going. lighting Studios

9. “Zootopia” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 1,023,784,195 Disney enchanted the audience in 2016 with its cop thriller, in which a rookie rabbit cop and a clever Fox informant meet. Disney

8. “Finding Dory” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 1,028,570,889 The sequel to “Finding Nemo” swam right back into the hearts of the audience. Pixar

7. “Despicable Me 3” (2017) Gross worldwide: USD 1,034,799,409 The follow-up of Illumination – with Gru’s blonde brother – became the franchise’s greatest achievement.

6. “Toy Story 4” (2019) Gross worldwide: USD 1,061,928,660 Disney

5. “Toy Story 3” (2010) Gross worldwide: USD 1,066,969,703 Building on Pixar’s critical and commercial benevolence, the third installment in the mega franchise brought big profits. Pixar Studios

4. “Minions” (2015) Gross worldwide: USD 1,159,398,397 The little yellow helpers broke the $ 1 billion mark in late August and grossed more money than “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” for Universal Pictures. Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment

3. “Incredibles 2” (2018) Gross worldwide: $ 1,242,805,359 The family with the superpowers came back into action 14 years after the original – but far exceeded the box office results of the original film. Disney / Pixar

2. “Frozen” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 1,276,480,335 Disney’s hit hit of 2013 took first place at the box office. And then there was merchandising, video on demand and home videos that the audience simply couldn’t let go of … Disney animation studios

1. The Lion King (2019) Gross worldwide: USD 1,631,724,000 Regardless of whether the movie was animated or live action was under discussion, the new “Lion King” was computer animated, so we put it on the list. Disney

Previous slide

Next slide

Cartoon characters who cleaned up at the global box office, from “The Lion King” to “Incredibles 2”

A look at the best animated money earners since September 2019, from “The Lion King” to “Zootopia”. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

advertisement