Carlos Valdes leaves The Flash? That’s a question you may be wondering after looking at the events we saw on The CW tonight.

So what happened? Towards the end of the episode, the Cisco Ramon character realized he needed to take a break from the team. He’s struggling to contain some of his feelings after the crisis – and going along with it is hard for him to struggle with whether he should have kept his vibe powers or not. There are a number of different things that are currently on his mind, and maybe the time left will do him any good.

It looks like Cisco might have disappeared from the team for a while … but it may not be forever. Remember that we’ve seen the character disappear from the team in the past, but it wasn’t a permanent exit either – we’re in an era where characters tend to get in and out of the Arrowverse to flutter Not every regular series appears in every episode. That may be the case here. We are pretty confident that there will be a lot more from Cisco in the future. So there are still a lot of great things to look forward to.

At the moment it seems that Cisco is getting along better with Nash and everyone is trying to move forward on infinite earth after the events of the crisis. There is no guarantee that they will make it, but we are in the middle of an exciting era. The big cliffhanger at the end of today’s episode is the biggest sign that we’re getting into some exciting things, as Iris may be overtaken by something that pulled her in the mirror. All of this seems to indicate Eva / whatever version of Mirror Master she will be (if that’s where they’re going).

When you return to Cisco, there is no need to worry about what the future will look like for now.

Do you think Carlos Valdes could leave The Flash?

Do you think Carlos Valdes could leave The Flash?

