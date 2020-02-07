advertisement

Despite the madness with “Batman V Superman”, “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League” a few years ago, the DC Extended Universe is thriving these days after the success of “Aquaman” and “Shazam”. Now we have the R-rated “Birds of Prey: And the fantastic emancipation from a Harley Quinn”, which is doing quite well with a very good 88 percent score from critics of Rotten Tomatoes.

While the DCEU is currently not as closely related as the Marvel Cinematic Universe – this current group of films has a common backstory, but they don’t really interact with each other – this is still a franchise made up of other franchises. And if “Birds of Prey” makes as much money as the cash analysts predict, we should expect more Harley-Quinn madness in the future.

So it is worth considering whether “Birds of Prey” looks at future films in the series or at the DCEU in general. Remember we’re going to land with Wonder Woman 1984 this summer, and it could be the biggest movie of the year. While there are generally no scenes with bonus middle or ending credits known from DC films, as is the case with Marvel films, the last three DCEU films have adopted this practice.

advertisement

Also read: ‘Birds of Prey’ film review: Margot Robbie strikes a hammer for empowering women

Is there a post-credits scene in Birds of Prey? The answer is Yes, the film contains a little bonus content at the very end of the credits.

However, it really is just an additional gag and not like a secret “Wonder Woman 1984” tag or any other kind of big teasing. So if you have to go before your credit runs out, you can do so knowing that you haven’t missed an important thing. The bit is fun, though, so I recommend sticking with it if you can.

I’ll describe the joke below. I wouldn’t consider it a spoiler, but if you want to experience the joke fresh, you should get out of this article now.

Also read: Critics rave about ‘birds of prey’: ‘If only all comic films would have this fun’

The bonus scene is actually not a scene, but a story by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) that plays over the trailer’s last few seconds.

At that moment, Harley reveals that she has a “super duper secret” that she wants to tell the audience, but about which she cannot tell anyone. And that’s because it’s a Batman-related secret.

“Did you know that Batmans -” she says and is cut off before saying whatever she would say. So what should she reveal? Batman’s true identity? A mean and funny insult? Your guess is as good as mine.

Every DC comic film from worst to best, including “Joker”

The DC Comics universe has not flooded the canvas as much as Marvel’s, but the DC brand has hit the canvas longer in modern times. We rated all of these modern films, from “Superman: The Movie” to “Shazam” and “Joker”.



34. “Superman IV: The Search for Peace” (1987) Christopher Reeve is by far the best Superman. But “Superman IV” is a bomb in every way – also because of its toughness against bombs. Nuclear bombs. In the film, Superman tries to eliminate the world’s nuclear threat, but his best intentions run counter to a silly, badly dated villain called Nuclear Man.

33. “Supergirl” (1984) We had a superhero film in 1984 and it was pure cheese. But hey, at least they tried. The best thing I can say about it is that there are worse things in life than this film.



31. “Steel” (1997) Best known as “the one Shaq was in when he tried to play”. “Steel” is pretty bad. But the fun is kind of bad.

30. “League of the Just” Warner Bros has continued to innovate in making bad DCEU films, and Justice League has managed to be terrible in a completely different way than Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad.

29. “Man of Steel” (2013) I think it could have been worse. But it’s still morally crude and has an action that doesn’t make sense. That it is very pretty to look at does not oversteer these things nearly enough to make it observable.

28. “Joker” (2019) This is not a good characterization of the Joker as a human being, and other than that, it is just a soulless, meaningless experience.

27. “Catwoman” (2004) Absolutely terrible, but somehow amusing. Sad that it seems to have gotten into the box of history.

26. “Batman & Robin” (1997) Rightly hated, but it’s extremely entertaining here and there. Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzeneggar go so far that I can’t help but admire them.

25. “Superman III” (1983) Excellent corporate rip-off – one that was later referred to in “Office Space” – but an attempt to invent fun things with the addition of Richard Pryor was unsuccessful. There was also a strange problem with a weather satellite causing bad weather, which weather satellites cannot. It was pretty cool to see Clark Kent fight Superman.

24. “Green Lantern” (2011) At a time when big box office hits turned away from this aesthetic, the excess of cartoony effects meant that this was a film that nobody liked. Not that it was particularly terrible. It looked like a silly cartoon and is hard to see.

23. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) It probably shouldn’t be a darker and darker Shumacher Batmovie, but that’s exactly what it is. This is Nolan’s job in Hollywood to smash the action points with sheer willpower, rather than because they make sense. An extremely theatrical Tom Hardy as Bane is amusing from front to back, and a nuke with a countdown clock will never get old.

22. “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) A total mess that Superman hates and turns Batman into a total insane. None of that is good. Ben Affleck can’t save the thing, but he’s still excellent and gives him a huge bump that he probably doesn’t deserve.

21. “Watchmen” (2009) I have no particular affection for the revered “Watchmen” comic like many other nerds, so my aversion to this adaptation is not personal. It’s just not nearly as much as it thinks.

20. “Batman” (1989) Reminded me mostly because it was the first Batmovie in a couple of decades. But actually it’s not very good. The revelation that a younger version of the joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents is as stupid as in a “Batman” film.

19. “V for Vendetta” (2006) Didn’t feel watching anything. I tried it, OK. However, it is impeccably made and very observable.



17. “Batman vs. Superman Ultimate Edition” (2016) To give it its own place because it fundamentally changes the narrative of the film and the character of Superman in the DC Extended Universe. This version is still not great (especially after three damn hours), but it’s a huge improvement over the theatrical version.

16. “Red 2” (2013) Did you even know that they are comic films? Anyway, it’s a great cast in a usable action film and everyone is having a good time. Difficult to remember, but funny.

15. “Red” (2010) Better than the sequel, but they’re basically the same.

14. “Batman Forever” (1995) He hits the right note for what Joel Shumacher tried with the two films he directed. Tommy Lee Jones, as Two Face, does things in this film that are hard to believe even today, as he has a sour face in almost every other film he has starred in.

13. “Superman Returns” (2006) A pretty decent attempt by Bryan Singer to make a Christopher Reeve “Superman” film right now, but Brandon Routh couldn’t do the charisma it takes to be the steel man. It was his first film, so it’s not surprising. But it’s a shame because Routh has gotten a lot better in recent years.

12. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) Do you remember the time when they released a “Batman” cartoon in the theater? It gets lost in all live action games, but “Mask of the Phantasm” is better than most of the others.

11. “The Dark Knight” (2008) Should be a lot shorter, but Heath Ledger’s Joker is by far the best villain in one of these films. Ledger elevates something that would otherwise be just another complacent exercise by Christopher Nolan into an endlessly observable picture.

10. “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) Funny, cute and self-ironic – exactly what we needed after the “Batman vs. Superman” disaster.

9. “Superman II” (1980) Children were crying everywhere when they saw Superman giving up his powers for a normal life with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). There are various edits in this film, and frankly we can’t keep them up. But the sight of a powerless Clark being beaten up in a diner made Superman more likeable than ever.

8. “Wonder Woman” (2017) The standard original film has the problem “too much history, too little time”. And the standard DC Extended Universe problem of “We have to end up with a nonsensical CGI fight.” Despite these limitations, it is a huge joy and a big step forward for the DCEU.

7. “Batman Returns” (1992) One of the best of the franchise because it’s really just a political thriller. The penguin comes out of the sewer and runs to the mayor of Gotham! It’s great, especially if we continue to watch Trump’s rise in our world.

6. “Shazam” (2019) It’s just so much fun! It’s great fun to watch and it’s just a really nice celebration of the good parts of humanity. “Shazam” is a film that just feels good.

5. “Constantine” (2005) A happy balance of seriousness and ridiculousness that manages to find just the right tone for this strange religious fantasy and a cast led by Keanu Reeves. They all seem to understand it.

4. “Aquaman” (2018) It doesn’t happen very often that we get a comic film that is: completely ridiculous; loves how ridiculous it is; and is skillfully made by a legally great filmmaker. James Wan’s “Aquaman” is all of that and it’s just a wonderful experience.

3. “Superman: The Movie” (1978) This is the gold standard of Superman movies and the best superhero movie bar that hasn’t been around for many, many years. John Williams’ score increases, as does the credible and compelling romance between Superman and Lois Lane. The film convincingly mixed Camp (in the form of Gene Hackman’s wonderful Lex Luthor), an epic genesis that actually felt epic, and fun lines. The scene in which Supes and Lois fly together is one of the most beautiful metaphors for new love ever recorded in the film.

2. “Batman: The Movie” (1966) Has a timelessness that none of the other films has, and it’s just a joy from start to finish, thanks to Adam West’s blinking Batman and the coalition of bad guys who can’t stop cackling manicly. When I looked at it again recently, I found it to work almost perfectly as a parody of the very serious Christopher Nolan Bat film, which is incredible.

1. “Batman Begins” (2005) The most comprehensive film in the entire live action area. It’s just like a normal movie … unless it’s Batman. It has real characters and everything, and Bruce Wayne from Christian Bale even has emotions. It is strange.

Previous slide

Next slide

How does the Origin film “Joker” rank in our ranking?

The DC Comics universe has not flooded the canvas as much as Marvel’s, but the DC brand has hit the canvas longer in modern times. We rated all of these modern films, from “Superman: The Movie” to “Shazam” and “Joker”.

advertisement