After his major stint at this year’s Grammys, Billie Eilish is on his way to another awards ceremony – the Oscars.

It has been confirmed that Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform at the Oscars on Sunday evening. Interestingly enough, there are also no details about the song she will perform or the part of the evening. There is speculation that she might sing during the In Memoriam section, as no singer has been confirmed for this segment of the series.

Others believe it will be the first performance of the theme song from “No Time To Die”. In fact, the press release sent by Eilish’s label also pointed out that she was chosen for the theme song for “ No Time To Die ”, which only adds to the rumor.

Not only that, Eilish is not nominated in any category, nor any of his music in any of the movies of the night – so there is a question mark about the reasons why it occurs in the first place other than playing the theme song for “No Time To Die”.

It may well be that Eilish is on the rise and that the Oscars – which are desperately trying to please a younger audience – are trying to take advantage of this.

Everything will be revealed on Sunday evening and we will have full coverage of the first night of Monday morning.

