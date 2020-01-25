advertisement

For almost as long as internal combustion engine vehicles have existed, many consumers suspect oil companies and car manufacturers have conspired to limit the fuel consumption of cars in order to increase the volume of gasoline sales.

An Internet meme has played on this collusive way of thinking by claiming that car engines included a “horsepower control device” (HPCD) in order to artificially limit speed and “consume more fuel so that companies are getting richer ”:

No such element exists in the automotive world, either as a real device or as an abbreviation for a standard engine part. What is illustrated is more commonly called a timing belt, a part which fulfills an important operational function in vehicles with internal combustion engines:

The timing belt is the belt that controls the camshafts of your engine, opening and closing the valves at the right time for smooth operation. The timing belt has teeth that rotate the camshaft at the same time as the crankshaft.

Some cars and trucks use timing chains or gears, which are more durable. But the rubber timing belts are quieter and more efficient. They also do not need lubricant to function.

On some engines, if the timing belt breaks, the valves will stay open when they shouldn’t and will be hit by the pistons, causing serious damage to your engine. So you want to prevent it at all costs.

Even if you don’t understand this explanation of the timing belt very well, all you need to know is that if you cut your car, you probably wouldn’t need to buy gasoline from the everything – because your vehicle would no longer run.

In short, this meme was a joke intended for the non-literate crowd.

In this spirit of vehicular Japan, enjoy the following ironic video showing “How to check your flashing liquid”:

