Today’s Vikings Season 6 finale in the off-season was epic – but did you really expect anything else? This was a great end to the first part of the series and we had an epic fight in which some of Oleg’s soldiers performed in the heat of chaos.

We expected to lose someone who mattered – in fact we would be a little appalled if it didn’t happen. There were only so many corpses on the ground that were stranded all along the coast.

Unfortunately the bad news came and it came for someone we didn’t want to see: Bjorn Ironside. We’re talking about an icon, someone who seemed to feel down in the heat of a fight. It was brutal, especially regarding the nature of his scenes with Ivar all around him. The mid-season finale was complex and complex – what we saw was the death of Björn. When did it happen in relation to everything else?

Here’s the thing – due to the back and forth of the narration at the end of the episode, it is difficult to know something with 100% certainty. In addition, crazier things have happened on television than Björn has found his way out.

Oh, and Bjorn wasn’t the only one to fall into this episode – think of King Harald!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

