Social media was inundated with tributes to Kobe Bryant after the sudden death of the NBA icon in a helicopter crash in late January 2020. As athletes, fans and celebrities commemorated Bryant, a strange image has circulated online:

It was an authentic image of a man wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and holding a rocket launcher. However, while some viewers may have the impression that the photo was taken in the days following Bryant’s death on January 26 and showed a soldier paying tribute to the late basketball player, this photo is actually several years old.

The image above shows a cropped version of a photograph taken by Goran Tomasevic for the Reuters news agency. The photograph was taken on July 15, 2016 and shows a Libyan soldier during a battle against the Islamic State (IS).

The original photograph can be viewed on Reuters where it was presented with the following caption:

Libyan forces team up with UN-supported government guns in battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 15, 2016. REUTERS / Goran Tomasevic

The photograph was one of many taken by Tomasevic in Sirte, Libya, in 2016. Here’s how Time magazine presented the photo gallery:

A seasoned columnist in armed conflicts from the Balkans to Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, Goran Tomasevic has covered instability in Libya for the past five years. But for three weeks, the Reuters photographer has been on the ground in Sirt, the bastion of the Islamic State in Libya, where the United States launched a series of air strikes from August 1. The photos he took there give a crude and intense glimpse of the attempt to take over the hometown of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi from the extremists, who seized it last year and created their largest base outside Syria and Iraq.

It should be noted that another photograph in the same gallery shows a Libyan soldier wearing a Detroit Pistons jersey.

