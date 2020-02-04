advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The last time the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox closed a blockbuster trade, this led to a World Series title – for the Red Sox. They took advantage of the salary relief provided by sending Adrian Gonzalez, Nick Punto, Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford to the Dodgers in August 2012 to build a championship team in 2013.

This time the Dodgers hope that this will lead to a championship for them.

Several reports say the Dodgers will take over outfield player Mookie Betts and left-handed David Price in a three-team deal, which includes the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers are reported to send second-year outfielder Alex Verdugo and potential customers to the Red Sox in retail and right-handed Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. Infield prospect Jeter Downs is also likely to be included in the deal, but the Dodgers have firmly refused to include right-handed Dustin May and infielder Gavin Lux in any trade.

Brusdar Graterol, who was already at Minnesota, would also go to the Red Sox.

Buying Betts means that the Dodgers go to the training camp with two MVPs that are supposed to start in their outfield – the current National League MVP in Cody Bellinger and the 2018 American League MVP in Betts. Beds, 27, also have four all- Star appearances in a row and four consecutive Gold Glove Awards. In the past four seasons, Betts has fought against 0.305 with 0.917 OPS, 98 stolen bases and 116 home runs.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Betts ‘33.8 wins over the replacement (WAR) in MLB are only the second among the Angels’ Mike Trout. Defensively, Betts has led the entire MLB with 98 saved defensive runs since 2016.

The Red Sox and Betts agreed on a one-year contract for 2020 of $ 27 million, a record for a referee player. Since Betts has no traction for an extended period of time, he can become a free agent next winter, and the Red Sox have now moved Betts instead of losing him for a draft pick next winter. He is expected to close a $ 300 million deal.

To add Betts to their lineup, the Dodgers had to accept price and allegedly take over half of the $ 96 million that his contract provides for the next three years.

At 34, Price’s best days are behind him and a heavy elbow has limited him to 63 starts in the past three seasons. His ERA and WHIP rose to 4.28 and 1.31 last season (his highest since his rookie season).

A healthy price would replace Maeda as the Dodgers’ third starter. Since joining the Dodgers in 2016, Maeda has started more games (103) than any other Dodgers pitcher (Clayton Kershaw has started 102 games during that time). Every year Maeda switched to the Bullpen and was 47-35 with an ERA of 3.87 as a Dodger.

The 23-year-old Verdugo had finally started as a full-time Major Leaguer after an extended training in the Triple-A area and had won in 106 games with 0.817 OPS against 0.294. However, an unspecified back injury ended his season in early August, and Verdugo recently said he was still rehabilitating the injury and preventing him from baseball activities in his off-season training.

In a separate trade, Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson swaps for outfield player Luis Rengifo, ESPN reported.

There will be a lot more to this story.

Is Mookie Betts’ possible arrival the part the Dodgers need for a World Series breakthrough?

L.A. has the third longest title streak since divisional existence in 1969, but has only appeared in two World Series during that period (both lost). pic.twitter.com/dCazM8JLf8

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2020

