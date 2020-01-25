advertisement

Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers signs autographs for fans during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs of players, music, food, VIP Experience, Dodger merchandise and player interviews at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Fans look out of the stadium while construction continues during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs, music, food, VIP Experience, Dodger merchandise and player interviews at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Roxanne Diaz (right) from Upland poses for a photo as three-year-old Lucina Martinez from Arizona during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs of players, music, food, VIP experience, Dodger merchandise and player interviews at Dodger on a Bobblehead by Tommy Lasroda climbs stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Fans scream for Corey Seager as he takes the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs, music, food, VIP experience, Dodger merchandise, and player interviews at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG)

Dodger fans kiss during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs, music, food, VIP experiences, Dodger merchandise and player interviews on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Young Dodger fans take a nap during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs, music, food, VIP experiences, Dodger merchandise and player interviews on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star -News / SCNG)

Joc Pederson, right, together with teammate A.J. Pollack, center of the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks with Nomar Garciaparra during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fanfest on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with autographs, music, food, VIP Experience, Dodger merchandise and player interviews. (Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Fans hope for their favorite player’s autographs during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs, music, food, VIP experience, Dodger merchandise, and player interviews at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News (SCNG)

Elaine Zaragoza of Paris, California, with her Dodger / Mickey Mouse ears at the Los Angeles Dodgers Fanfest with autographs, music, food, VIP experiences, Dodger merchandise and player interviews on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham (Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Liz Bocanegra (left) from West Covina poses with her friend Laurie Castro from Whittier for pictures during the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Festival with autographs of players, music, food, VIP experience, Dodger merchandise and player interviews on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. January 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers, victims of the biggest fraud scandal since 1919, showed their “frustration” and “anger” on Saturday.

A large number of players from the 2017 and 2018 World Series teams met for the team’s annual FanFest event on Saturday. For many, it has been the first time that they have answered media questions since it was discovered that the Houston Astros operated and disciplined an electronic sign-stealing system.

“What happened happened. The situation sucks, ”said Dodger’s utility Kike’ Hernandez. “Penalties have been imposed. The players got a ring and got away with it. I don’t really think about it. I’m not sitting at home thinking, “Oh man, they cheated on us.” It happened. It just happened.”

Dodger’s third baseman Justin Turner had obviously thought a lot about the topic and expressed an opinion that will undoubtedly find a lot of support from his teammates.

“MLB and the Commissioner have obviously carried out their investigations. They found enough evidence to support the loss of three managers and two directors, ”said Turner. “Obviously there was something. They crossed the border. MLB did what they had to do, what they thought was necessary.

“I think the difficult thing is that we know how difficult it is to win a World Series, get there two years in a row and not be successful. We know you really have to deserve this. With the Commissioner’s report and the evidence they had, it’s hard to believe they deserved it and they have the right to be called “champions”, which I think everyone in this game holds quite high. ”

Although MLB has been asked to vacate the 2017 championship and the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to award the 2017 and 2018 titles to the Dodgers, there is no support from the team. Turner said nobody wanted to see a “false banner” at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t think anyone in the organization wants that,” said Turner. “We want to be able to experience these things – we want to be able to pop and burst the champagne in the clubhouse and spray all of you, and we want to have our parade and we want to do it right. I don’t think anyone is asking for this trophy. I don’t think anyone wants this trophy. Just not 100 percent sure that they should be called “champions” for the rest of their lives. ”

Dodger’s right-hander Ross Stripling repeated this stance.

“What I can say is that we don’t want it,” said Stripling. “We don’t want rings on our fingers. We don’t want a trophy in our trophy packaging. We don’t want to win a championship this way. As far as the championship is clear, there is an asterisk next to it, right? There are only two of them in the history of baseball So it’s pretty obvious what that means.

“As far as I’ve cleared it … I don’t care either way as long as they don’t pick it up and give it to us. We don’t want it that way.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he had spoken to some of his players about the scandal, and they find it “really frustrating” to think that they may have been cheated out of a World Series title.

“I think the bottom of my emotions is probably frustrating. But that’s what I’m like now, ”said Roberts.

“I spoke to the players and they shared their frustration. … Internally, the boys are frustrated. They are competitive and should be. But I don’t think anything from the past will affect us in the future. ”

Much of the disappointment seems to be due to the fact that the commissioner’s report found that the sign theft system was “player-driven” but no players were disciplined. The players were granted immunity in return for participating in the investigation. MLB was also concerned about the possibility of the player union filing multiple complaints on behalf of disciplined players.

“I know some of them. I played with a couple of them. I haven’t spoken to anyone since the scandal, ”said Hernandez, who started his career at Astros. “I don’t know enough about the investigation to say what the punishment should look like. They cheated and got away with it. They got a ring out. I think if nothing happened to them as a player, that’s good for them. But I’m not going to stand here and play Commissioner and decide what the punishment should be like. ”

Stripling admitted that the lack of discipline was “frustrating” for Astros players.

“Based on the penalty that was handed out, the players cheated,” said Stripling. “Then they were granted immunity to tell the truth. MVPs were won. Silver Sluggers were won. And it won a World Cup and not a single player gets into trouble. It’s hard to believe. Ultimately, I understand that you may have to do this to learn the truth and the whole truth. So they went. ”

The Boston Red Sox are currently under investigation for similar theft charges during their 2018 championship season. Reliever Joe Kelly was part of this team when it defeated the Dodgers in the World Series. Despite the fact that the Astros used their sign-stealing scheme at the 2017 playoffs, Kelly said it was “virtually impossible to suspect fraud in the off-season” when MLB became aware of the suspicion that the Teams used technology to steal signs and transmit information in real time.

“We had people everywhere,” said Kelly. “Especially in 18 it was kind of an escape from Alcatraz. Especially in the playoffs it was pretty difficult to do anything.”

Former Astros left-handed Dallas Keuchel said earlier this week that “apologies should be made” by Astros. Current Astros have not followed this example – although Astros owner Jim Crane has stated that the team will apologize at a later date.

“Well, Dallas Keuchel didn’t hit,” said Turner. “I don’t really know why he was the one who apologized. He’s the first to mention something like that. I think it’s good for him.”

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations at Dodgers, was asked if the Astros had expressed enough remorse.

“In my personal opinion, they don’t,” said Friedman.

However, with spring training beginning in less than three weeks, the Dodgers are ready to put their successive World Series defeats behind them again.

“I think everyone is frustrated with it. It’s a shame that it happened, “said Chris Taylor.” But it’s no use looking back and thinking about “what if”. The only thing we can really do is look forward to the 2020 season.

“Honestly, I’m tired of talking and thinking about it and just want to go by.”

Friedman called it “wasted energy” to think about what the Astros did in 2017.

“At this point, we’re focusing more on the 2020 trophy than the 2017 trophy,” he said.

