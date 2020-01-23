advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers have released a list of 21 non-squad players who were invited to the Spring Training Camp on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, the list includes some of the organization’s best prospects, which the team has not yet achieved with 40 players and few players with major league experience.

advertisement

Candidates include right-handed Josiah Gray, Infielder Jeter Downs (both on Baseball America’s top 100 list announced this week), catcher Connor Wong, former first-round winner Jeren Kendall, Arizona Fall League all-star Brett de Geus and infielder Omar Estevez.

Only seven players with major league experience are on the list, including left-handed Kyle Lobstein (6:10 with an ERA of 5.06 in parts of three seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates), who have not been in since 2016 played the majors Zach McAllister (29-35 with a 4.09 in parts of eight seasons with the Tigers and Cleveland Indians), who has not played in the majors since 2018.

The NRI with the best chance to start the season could be the former Phillies coach Edubray Ramos, who played 7-11 with 3.71 ERA in 173 appearances from 2016 to 2019. He spent a lot of time on the injured list last season with a shoulder problem.

Throwers and catchers report on February 13 with the first training on February 14 in the training camp. Position players report on February 17 with the first training with a full squad on February 18.

Here is the full list of unscheduled invitations:

Position player team (s) of last year

IF Jacob Amaya Great Lakes / Rancho Cucamonga

RHP Brett de Geus Great Lakes / Rancho Cucamonga

IF Jeter Downs Rancho Cucamonga / Tulsa

IF Omar Estevez Tulsa

C Rocky Gale Oklahoma City / Dodgers / Durham

BY Anthony Garcia Sacramento (Giants)

RHP Josiah Gray Great Lakes / Rancho Cucamonga / Tulsa

LHP Reymin Guduan Round Rock (Astros)

BY Connor Joe OKC / Giants

RHP Marshall Kasowski Tulsa

BY Jeren Kendall Rancho Cucamonga

C Jose Lobaton Tacoma (Seattle) / OKC

LHP Kyle Lobstein in Las Vegas (Oakland)

RHP Zach McAllister Oklahoma City

RHP Edubray Ramos Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

BY Zach Reks Tulsa / Oklahoma City

IF Cristian Santana Tulsa

RHP Jordan Sheffield Rancho Cucamonga / Tulsa

BY Cody Thomas Tulsa

RHP Edwin Uceta Rancho Cucamonga / Tulsa

C Connor Wong Rancho Cucamonga / Tulsa

advertisement