Four days after news of a blockbuster trade that would bring Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, the deal is pending and there is evidence that some new blocks may be needed to complete it.

As originally determined, the Dodgers sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins to drop the potential Brusdar Graterol, then packed Graterol with outfield player Alex Verdugo and sent the couple to the Red Sox for Betts and Price.

But the Red Sox apparently disagreed after checking Graterol’s medical records. The 21-year-old Venezuelan spent some time on the injury list with a shoulder butt last season, though he made his major league debut with the Twins in September and pocketed a defeat in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees ,

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on Saturday that the twins refused to involve other players to complete the trade and may be willing to invest additional assets in the trade. Go away entirely and let the Dodgers do the deal with you to revise the Red Sox (and possibly keep Maeda).

Since the three-way trade is still incomplete, the Dodgers’ deal with the angels is also pending. To clarify the payroll for Betts and Price, the Dodgers have agreed on a trade that would send outfielder Joc Pederson, right-hander Ross Stripling and minor league outfielder Andy Pages for infielder Luis Rengifo and a prospect to the Angels.

This trade is doubtful or will need to be revised if the Dodgers are unable to trade with the Red Sox.

Graterol’s agent, Scott Boras, denied any characterization of his customer as somehow damaged goods.

“To claim that this player is not going to be healthy in the future or has some form of substantial medical defect that would in any way damage his career is wrong,” Boras said in a statement. “This is a meager guess, made by medical examination from someone who has never seen him physically.”

With the spring training camp opening in a few days, some players are in limbo due to trade problems and are not sure where to report them to the camp. The Red Sox, in particular, are in a difficult situation and could welcome Betts and Price after they have publicly shown their willingness to cut their salaries – and as a result, endure harsh criticism. That should be an incentive to make a revised deal.

Earlier this week, MLB Players Association managing director Tony Clark expressed a desire to close the deal.

“The proposed deals between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels must be closed immediately,” Clark said in a statement. “The events of the past week have wrongly brought the lives of several players into a state of limbo. The unethical distribution of medical information and the perversion of the salary arbitration procedure are a constant reminder that players are treated too often by the game managers as merchandise.”

