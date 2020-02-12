advertisement

It was a game of “what if?” played with billions of dollars with millions of people.

What if Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics? What if this punctual, on-budget spectacle gave the city a fundamental change in its culture, community, and international reputation, making the no-fun community more beautiful, loved, and wealthy?

Documentary filmmaker George Orr looks back at the Vancouver Olympics and how they were sold and has mixed feelings.

“For them, the games were the biggest in the world,” he says of the organizers. “It was only two weeks for the rest of us to go downtown and there are interesting things on TV.”

In the 74-minute documentary Chasing the Dream, which will be shown on CHEK television on Thursday, the journalist and former Greens candidate delves into the years of cycling, acting, soft and hard-selling that led to the event which led us to Quatchi and Sidney Crosby.

Prime Minister Gordon Campbell was one of the main characters who brought the games to BC, as was John Furlong, President of the Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee. But from Orr’s perspective, the engine was behind the pump, the pomp, and the circumstances of West Vancouver’s Jack Poole.

Growing up in Saskatchewan, Poole became a real estate tycoon from Vancouver, whose approach to public relations was more a matter of self-downgrading than self-promotion.

“He didn’t like to be in front of the camera or on the news,” says Orr.

Poole thought the story should be about Furlong, while Furlong thought it should be the event itself.

“It’s hard to tell a story about an event,” notes Orr. “It’s easier to tell a story about people.”

At the beginning of his career, Orr was instructed by radio station Jack Webster on the right disposition for journalism: be happy and persistent like a raccoon that smells of peanut butter.

Orr asked Poole, Furlong and Campbell for interviews. And asked again.

“It took an average of three years for each of the main characters to sit down and talk to me,” he says. “I finally convinced [Poole] that I would not go away.”

Orr also paused. Philanthropist Darlene Poole, who worked for Orr at CKNW in the 1970s, vouched for her old colleague against her husband.

Orr collected 600 hours of video from press conferences, protests, celebrations and civil disobedience. But the story, he realized, was Poole.

They talked about West Vancouver’s “Nirvana” and the games Poole wouldn’t live long enough to watch.

Despite years of evasive interviews, Poole appears relaxed and accommodating – if a little self-deprecating – when chatting with Orr.

The Vancouver Olympic campaign needed an energetic, bilingual travel enthusiast, Poole recalls.

He said he started his first search committee meeting by saying, “I have problems with English. I am 68 years old and I hate traveling … is the meeting over?”

Perhaps impressed by Poole’s honesty or great wealth and relationships, Poole got the job and set about finding a crew who could organize, strategize, and sell the games to British Columbians.

Marketing expert Jeannette Hanna advised the Olympic Committee to be transparent.

“Don’t promise too much here, because it’s a death blow,” she says to Orr.

The strategy seemed solid. But after the Vancouver Sun didn’t publish VANOC’s vision statement, the organizers changed course, Orr reports.

“They tried open transparency and it didn’t work.”

After meeting the organizers of the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, the Committee recognized that all controversy and dramas that preceded the Olympic Games would be placed in the status of an opening act. What counted was the euphoria of the event.

For example, VANOC focused on “happy news stories” that they could control, says Orr.

An athlete faints during a press conference. Without wanting to focus on the negative, the VANOC spokeswoman continues to speak as if an athlete had not passed out.

Board meetings were closed to the public. And when the Mayor of Vancouver, Larry Campbell, pushed for a referendum to find out if people really wanted the Olympics, this was not appreciated.

“Poole didn’t want to risk community support with any public consultation, so he chewed out Larry Campbell,” says Orr.

Making the documentary was a challenge, says Orr.

Because the organizers saw him shoot but never saw what he shot, they were unsure.

“You don’t like me,” he says. “They didn’t know what I was up to and found it unsettling.”

Orr also found it difficult to tell someone at VANOC about the cost of the games.

“They were very vague and still talk about what was spent and how much was spent and where it was spent,” he says.

His best estimate, including security costs and the new Sea-to-Sky freeway, is $ 8 billion.

This new freeway – and the controversy that surrounds it – plays a big role in Chasing the Dream.

“Because the ski events would take place 100 kilometers north of Vancouver … they saw this precarious old two-lane cliffhanger as a deal breaker and at whatever cost they wanted,” says Orr.

West Vancouver residents lamented the lack of meaningful dialogue about the plan to lead the road through the pristine Eagleridge Bluffs. Despite the criticism of the weather that their houses also had to be vacated, the demonstrators occupied the cliffs for 39 days. Orr is there with his camera when the blockade is released and a protester tries to storm the police fence in his wheelchair.

Orr’s camera is also there when the workers who built the highway receive a medal and a warm handshake from Campbell.

Poole, who once hired a young Gordon Campbell to do a construction job for $ 2.84 an hour, gives his former worker credit for the Olympics.

“In my view, these are Premier Campbell’s games,” Poole says.

Orr notes that Vancouver’s offer for the games increased when Campbell was charged with driving problems.

“His political currency desperately needed something shiny and bulletproof,” he says in the document.

Poole would not see the Olympics. But he imagined a legacy, including the freeway and the expanded Vancouver convention center.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Poole underwent radiation and chemotherapy before going back to work.

“Basically, they give you everything you can take without killing yourself,” Poole says to Orr.

Treatment appeared to be successful, but the cancer returned. Poole died on October 23, 2009.

Orr discusses the effects of the games a decade later and is skeptical of long-term benefits for the city.

“I don’t think there was much legacy,” he says. “We have a new freeway and a $ 120 million jump, which is convenient.”

But when it comes to the three guys behind the games, Orr is with her game “What if?” I Agree.

“I would like to maintain a cynical view of humanity, but frankly, I think these three guys thought in their own way that this would make BC a better place.”

This article originally appeared here.

