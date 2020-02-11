advertisement

School shootings take place in America so regularly that they are hardly reported, or if they are reported, they are quickly forgotten.

This was not the case with the Parkland recordings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, as some of the survivors – especially David Hogg and Emma González – led protests and presented themselves to the media as faces of a new generation, who would not settle for “thoughts and prayers” for a day.

“After Parkland” is a documentary that accompanies some of the survivors of the shoot. Filmmakers Jake Lefferman and Emily Taguchi were given access to Hogg and his family, but González is only seen at a rally in Washington DC, where she reads out all 17 names of the victim. She says something personal about them all before pausing for six minutes and is silent, which was all the time it took the killer to do his damage.

After Parkland’s focus fluctuates between the two fathers of the victims, Andrew Pollack and Manuel Oliver, and their very different, but equally effective campaigns for change. Pollack speaks in Washington for a “listening session” in which he meets the corrupt education secretary Betsy DeVos and our ruthless, foolish, cruel president, both of whom make hackneyed “worried” faces. Pollack focuses on local-level changes in Florida and is pushing for a bill to raise the minimum age for rifle purchases to 21 years and set waiting times and background checks for buyers.

Pollack is asked directly whether he supports the ban on the AR-15 rifle used in the Parkland shots, but evades it and seems to think that such a ban cannot happen. He talks about mental health and how often the police have been called in relation to the shooter who made many threats and sent many warning signs.

The shooter is not mentioned by name in “After Parkland”, and that is understandable. The filmmakers clearly want to focus on the positive and the lives of the victims. But evil cannot be understood or fought by avoiding it. The peculiarities of evil and evil acts must be addressed directly, even if you risk contamination or give the malefactor what he wants.

And this evil is often surrounded by the lesser evil of inaction or failure to act. The controversy surrounding the inactivity of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and an armed school official at the school is hardly addressed in this film.

“After Parkland” tells a lot about the life of Joaquin Oliver, and that is understandable. His father Manuel uses Joaquin’s beautiful face as a picture on signs and public works of art and makes his son a symbol of the movement led by the most active Parkland survivors. (We see a copy of David France’s book “How to Survive a Plague” on Manuel’s bookcase as a model for his activism.) There are pictures of Joaquin with his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez, including a moment at school when she paints his face and they look at each other lovingly.

After the shootout that killed Joaquin, Gonzalez realizes that “she’s really good at creating a front.” We watch them and some of the other students go back to school two weeks after the shooting. Some of them graduate and some have to start their second year or graduation year. Since the Columbine shootout 20 years ago, the sheer horror of high school has been frightened, and anyone who went to school before the fear started should take care of eliminating it.

Gonzalez goes to the prom with Joaquin’s best friend and tells how a fire alarm was accidentally triggered and how a teacher who was present during the shootout had a hard time. “I had the greatest life before filming,” says Pollack. “I could smile. I can no longer smile. “

Pollack’s focus on what can be done on behalf of his daughter Meadow becomes more admirable as the film progresses, and his attention to details may have been taken in favor of this well-intentioned, touching, but sometimes evasive film.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVvgDty_PhQ (/ embed)

As Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s high school students in Parkland, Florida, increasingly pushed for a change in gun control – most recently in March for Our Lives events across the country – they became victims of attacks and conspiracy theories from those who loved them and theirs Want to discredit the thing. Some of the movement’s loudest figureheads, David Hogg (17) and Emma Gonzalez (18), were largely the target of this criticism. These five claims were stamped as wrong, but it didn’t stop them from spreading on social media.

David Hogg is NOT a “crisis actor” On February 21, a video claiming David Hogg was a “crisis actor” became the # 1 trending video on YouTube for a short time. The video contained an old clip of Hogg interviewed by a CBS partner in Los Angeles and was mistakenly used as evidence that Hogg Stoneman was visiting Douglas not as a student but as an actor. YouTube pulled the video later that day, but not before it received over 200,000 views. A separate meme also claimed that Hogg attended and graduated from a high school in Southern California. And other right-wing writers even claimed that Hogg’s media appearances were suspicious because his father had previously worked for the FBI. Hogg explicitly denied these conspiracy theories. Youtube

David Hogg was on campus at the time of the shooting An article by Sara Rumpf in RedState questioned whether Hogg was on campus while filming. Rumpf noted that Hogg’s comments in a CBS documentary and his quotes from a Vox article contradicted each other and questioned whether he was actually on campus. Hogg was on campus while filming and came back with a camera a few hours later to interview students. Rumpf later revoked the original report and apologized, but conservative media presenter Erick Erickson had stuck to the original story and was against his criticism of calling Hogg “a tyrant”. Youtube

Emma Gonzalez has NOT torn a copy of the constitution An animated GIF was viralized and showed Emma Gonzalez tearing up a copy of the U.S. constitution. However, the image that was tweeted by the Twitter feed “Gab” and later by actor Adam Baldwin was edited. The original image comes from a video of a teen Vogue photo shoot in which Gonzalez tears up a shooting range target. Teen Vogue Twitter

Emma Gonzalez has NOT “bullied” the parkland shooter Two conservative blogs, LouderwithCrowder.com and The American Spectator, released a shortened clip of Emma Gonzalez’s comments at a rally on February 17. “Those who talk about how we shouldn’t be excluding him? They didn’t know this kid! OK? We have it,” said Gonzalez. But in context, Gonzalez referred to the fact that school officials were made aware of Cruz’s behavior and mental instability. Another student, Isabelle Robinson, wrote a New York Times statement responding to the idea that the students should be nicer towards Cruz. “The idea that we are implicitly responsible for the murders of our friends and teachers is a slap in the face to all victims and survivors of Stoneman Douglas.” CNN

David Hogg did NOT give the Nazi salute After his speech at the March rally for Our Life, a picture was circulating that David Hogg juxtaposed with an outstretched fist and arm, and a picture of Hitler saying the Nazi salute. “Everyone for gun control, raise your right arm,” reads the meme. Some on social media also drew the comparison, but the video shows that Hogg raised his closed fist in the air and not an open palm down. Getty Images

