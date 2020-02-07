advertisement

Medical experts have warned that the coronavirus can spread through the eyes and that people – especially doctors – don’t do enough to protect themselves.

Chinese pneumonia expert Guangfa Wang was infected with the 2019 nCoV virus during a visit to Wuhan last month, according to a report in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

He wore a face mask during his visit, but did not wear safety glasses and later complained of “reddening of the eyes”.

“As ophthalmologists, we believe that the transmission of 2019-nCoV through the eyes has been ignored,” the report said.

“Unprotected eye exposure to 2019 nCoV at the Wuhan Clinic of Fever might have allowed the virus to infect the body.”

The report found that SARS – another type of coronavirus – also spreads through the “mucous membranes in the eyes, mouth, or nose”.

“All ophthalmologists who investigate suspected cases should wear safety glasses,” it said.

SCIENTISTS REPUBLISH ENDANGERED ANIMAL

The report comes because Chinese scientists say the endangered pangolin may have been the animal that promoted the spread of the virus across China.

Researchers have long suspected that the virus, which has now killed over 630 people and infected around 31,000, was transmitted from animal to human at a market in Wuhan at the end of last year.

South China Agricultural University researchers have identified the scaly mammal as a “potential intermediate host,” the university said in a statement without further details.

The new virus is thought to come from bats, but researchers have suggested that there may be an “intermediate host” when it is transmitted to humans.

After testing more than 1,000 wildlife samples, university researchers found that the genome sequences of viruses found on pangolines were 99 percent identical to those of coronavirus patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

However, James Wood, professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge, said the research was “insufficient”.

The results could have been caused by “contamination from a highly infected environment,” he said.

“We would have to look at all the genetic data to get a sense of how related the viruses are to humans and pangolin,” said Jonathan Bell, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham.

WILDLIFE TRADE IN CHINA

The pangolin is considered the most traded animal in the world and according to the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) more than a million animals have been torn from Asian and African forests in the past decade.

They are intended for markets in China and Vietnam, where their scales – although they have no medical use – are used in traditional medicine and their meat is bought on the black market.

China ordered a temporary ban on wildlife trafficking in January until the epidemic is under control.

The country has long been accused by conservationists of tolerating a shadowy trade in endangered animals for food or as an ingredient in traditional medicines.

“If we want to do everything we can to prevent fatal outbreaks of diseases like coronavirus, a permanent ban on wildlife trade in China and around the world is the only solution,” said Neil D’Cruze, global director of wildlife research at World Animal Protection.

A price list for a company on the Wuhan market that was disseminated on the Chinese Internet contained a large number of animals or animal products, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf pups, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, camel meat and other game – 112 items in total.

SARS has also been attributed to wildlife, with scientists saying it is likely to come from bats and later reach humans via civet animals.

WHO SHARE GOOD NEWS

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced some “good news” about the virus when it pointed out that the number of cases reported had decreased in the past two days.

However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the numbers could “rise again” and meanwhile the world was exposed to “a chronic lack of personal protective equipment”.

Dr. Tedros said he would speak to members of the supply chain network about protective equipment to try to fix “bottlenecks” in production.

Earlier this week, WHO said it had started shipping masks, gloves, respirators, insulation jackets, and test kits to countries in need of help.

“We have a common enemy that is dangerous and can lead to serious social, political and economic upheavals. This is the time to fight it together, ”said Dr. Tedros.

