When NASA sends astronauts to the international space station, they are always in top condition. That is a fairly important requirement because there really is no way to handle most medical emergencies in the room. But as healthy as any space traveler is, there is always something that pops up when you least expect it.

That was the case with a NASA astronaut whose blood clot was diagnosed after two months in space. With four months left in the mission, NASA doctors struggled with how to deal with the unfortunate discovery. Fortunately, doctors on earth were more than willing to help.

With little time to consider the options, NASA called on the expertise of Stephan Moll, MD, of the UNC School of Medicine. Moll is an expert in the treatment of blood clots and since no NASA astronaut had ever diagnosed a blood clot, NASA desperately wanted his input.

The biggest decision was whether or not to let the astronaut start a blood thinner regimen to reduce the risk of the clot becoming larger or perhaps breaking down. If the clot burst and began to travel through the astronaut’s circulation, it could end up in the lungs, which is called a pulmonary embolism, which could be fatal.

However, the risk of using a blood thinner on the astronaut included an increased risk of bleeding, which is also not ideal if you are not near a hospital. Ultimately, Moll and NASA decided that the astronaut, not mentioned in the report, should use blood thinners.

The astronaut continued to take blood thinners until just before their mission came to an end and stopped treatment four days prior to the return trip to Earth to ensure that the added stress on the body would not cause medication problems.

