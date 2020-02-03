advertisement

A doctor in China, who had warned his fellow medics for days before the outbreak of the coronavirus before an epidemic, was arrested during a night-time police raid in his home.

Dr. Li Wenliang, who works in a Wuhan hospital, sent a series of chilling messages to a group of medical students on December 30, saying that he was quarantined in the emergency room. At this point, it was confirmed that only seven patients were infected.

One member of the group chat described the information in a response as “so scary” and asked if the situation could be as serious as the 2002 severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that started in China and killed 800 people.

According to a report by the New York Times, officials from the Wuhan Health Department have Dr. Li called in the middle of the night and asked why he decided to tell others about the quarantine.

Just three days later, the police forced Dr. Li to sign a statement calling his infection warning “illegal behavior.”

Authorities have reportedly repeatedly downplayed how dangerous the infection was in the first crucial weeks, and the public is unaware of the urgent need to protect itself.

This reluctance to go public was partly politically motivated as local officials prepared for their annual conventions in January. Officials also said that there were no other infections, although the cases were piling up.

On December 31, one day after Dr. Li, officials said they are investigating eight people to spread rumors of the virus. The same day, the Wuhan Health Commission issued a statement that there was no cause for alarm. The outbreak was described as “avoidable and controllable”.

This early inaction ultimately resulted in the government being unable to contain the infection, making it an epidemic that was more serious than the SARS outbreak.

When the authorities finally took serious action on January 20, the infection had hit the country and people terribly.

Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the New York Times:

This was a question of inactivity. In Wuhan, the local health department did not take any action to make people aware of the threat.

At the time of writing, the corona virus killed at least 304 people in China and infected more than 14,380 worldwide.

