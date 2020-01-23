advertisement

Doctor Who TV ratings in the UK continued to decline, while the BBC America program in the US saw a small increase.

Episode 4, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror”, was seen by 4.04 million people in the UK, according to Doctor Who News. These numbers are overnight numbers that are likely to increase after the official numbers are released, including those who recorded and later watched the show.

The previous number of overnight stays from episode 3 “Oprhan 55” saw 4.19 million viewers. Doctor Who News reports that the official numbers for “Oprhan 55” were 5.38 million. Given these initial numbers, the show seems to have lost at least 150,000 viewers in overnight stays alone.

Doctor Who in the UK lost over 820,000 viewers between the first and second episodes. At the premiere of season 12, Spyfall: Part 1, 6.89 million people tuned in. In Spyfall: Part 2 only 6.07 million people tuned in.

The loss of viewership would continue with episode 3, “Oprhan 55”. The show would lose 690,000 viewers of Spyfall: Part Two.

While the show continues to bleed viewers in the UK, there was a small rally at BBC America. In “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” the number of viewers rose to 490,000 according to the TV series final. This is an increase of 4.7% compared to “Orphan 55”, which only reached 468,000 viewers.

Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror also saw an increase in Orphan 55 ratings. It had a rating of .12 compared to .10 of “Orphan 55”.

Although this may be a positive sign for the BBC America program, it has still dropped significantly compared to season 11. The fourth episode of season 11 had 900,000 viewers with a rating of 0.32.

Season 11 would end with an average rating of 0.28 and an average audience of 881,000. Season 12 is far behind with an average rating of just 0.14 and an average audience of 584,000.

Despite these declining ratings, actress Jodie Whittaker announced that she would return as a doctor for a 13th season.

Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly: “Yes, I’m doing another season.”

She added: “It could be massive exclusivity that I shouldn’t be saying, but it is not helpful for me to say (I don’t know) because it would be a massive lie! (Laughs) I absolutely adore it At some point these shoes will be passed on, but that is not yet the case. I cling to them. “

Doctor Who episode 5, “Refugee of Judonies,” airs on Sunday, January 26th.

You can see the trailer below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wawssh8hpXk (/ embed)

Are you watching Doctor Who? What do you think of season 12? What do you think of this declining UK audience?

