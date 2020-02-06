advertisement

A Chinese physician credited as one of the first to raise the alarm and trying to alert the world to the new strain of coronavirus that is now destroying China is in critical condition, according to multiple reports. It is said that Dr. Li Wenliang is seriously ill with a coronavirus infection, but he remains alive despite conflicting media reports that he died of the disease.

Li first announced the discovery of the virus and its infectious potential in December, but his claims quickly caught the Chinese government’s attention. He was accused of spreading false information regarding the virus in an attempt to cause panic. Now, months later, the virus has infected nearly 30,000 people and claimed more than 560 lives.

Reports about Li’s death came from China quickly and furiously this week, but were removed fairly quickly. At that time, the Wuhan Central Hospital announced that Li had indeed fallen ill from the corona virus, but that he was still alive. The hospital claimed it was in “critical condition.”

“Unfortunately, our hospital’s ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was infected in the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection,” the hospital said. “He is currently in critical condition and we are doing our best to resuscitate him.”

The unfortunate circumstances only point to the serious lack of information from China about the outbreak. Official reports from the country show an increasing number of infections and deaths, but no matter how widespread the outbreak seems, it is hard to know how accurate each of those numbers is real.

The fact that one of the doctors who first tried to warn the world about the virus has now become seriously ill due to the infection is incredibly sad. We keep our fingers crossed that he pulls through.

