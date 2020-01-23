advertisement

Just in case there is any confusion, let’s make it known now – Jodie Whittaker will return for Doctor Who Season 13. The story of this version of The Doctor is not yet finished!

This week’s news was confirmed by Whittaker via Entertainment Weekly, where she made it clear that she just doesn’t feel like giving up the role she took on at the beginning of season 11:

“Yes, I’m doing another season … This may be massive exclusivity, which I shouldn’t say, but it’s not helpful for me to say (I don’t know) because it would be a massive lie! (Laughs) I absolutely adore it. At some point these shoes will be passed on, but that is not yet the case. I cling to them! “

Whittaker’s time as The Doctor has given rise to a variety of different opinions – we believe she is a fantastic doctor, even if the episodes she supports have not always been outstanding. However, we would say that three of the first four episodes of this season were strong, with the last episode focusing on Nikola Tesla and providing plenty of imagination and entertainment.

Whittaker, who spanned three seasons, would at some level reflect the engagement of some other newer doctors. Beyond that, however, we don’t want to be confident. This is such a demanding, time-consuming performance that the majority of people want to go on at some point. By the end of season 13, Jodie could have shaped the show quite a bit! We are sure that next year, even if the 13th season has not yet premiered, there will already be numerous rumors about a successor. We have seen so many problems over the years that it is difficult to imagine that this will change.

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

