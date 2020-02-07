advertisement

Season 12 finale of Doctor Who will arrive at BBC One and BBC America later this month. However, you do not have to wait for more information about the upcoming tasks. There are a few details about guest stars and then the key threat that comes with it.

For some other Doctor Who video news, Check out the latest information on the series!

Let’s get things started with the guest stars themselves – Game of Thrones alum Ian McElhinney and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time star Steve Toussaint will be well-known names for the Cybermen threat in the two-part series that is pending Focus. This could very well be related to the warning The Doctor received earlier this season from Captain Jack, who is of course played by the wonderful John Barrowman.

Now let’s share some statements from the people involved. (After all, no details about Ian or Steve’s roles were revealed at the time of printing.)

McElhinney – “I really enjoyed my time at Doctor Who. It was a pleasure to work with the team and everyone was very helpful and friendly. All in all, it was a great time. “

Toussaint – “It was an honor to be part of the giant of British (and worldwide) television, Doctor Who. What i don’t like I had a great time with Jodie and “the Fam”. another from the bucket list. “

Matt Strevens, executive producer – “We were very happy to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the two-part finale. Her far-reaching talent and versatility as an actor help bring Series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them and we can’t wait for the audience to see them in action. “

There is another new episode of Doctor Who that will air on BBC One this weekend. Further information can be found under the link here.

What do you think about these big Doctor Who Season 12 Finale additions?

Share this in the comments now and keep an eye out for more news. (Photo: BBC.)



