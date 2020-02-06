advertisement

Doctor Who season 12 is definitely hard to get into the storyline – though many are fairly significant of the Chris Chibnall era. He has used The Doctor as an entertaining way of navigating in recent decades and has also shown / demonstrated how waves can come in and cause all kinds of chaos.

For most of the season, our endeavors have been somewhat younger in the past – at least compared to some that appear a little later in episode 8 later this month. This is an episode titled “The Haunting of Villa Diodati” that is as cool as the title you are likely to see on this show. In addition, this episode in the summary feels more like a horror movie than a typical round of science fiction. Check out the official synopsis (via SpoilerTV) with a few more details:

In 1816, Lord Byron and the Shelleys prepare for a night of ghost stories.

For those of you who want something of a history lesson, here it is – at this point in history, Mary and Percy Shelley visited Villa Diodati, a property that Lord Byron rented for the summer. Due to the terrible weather in Switzerland, the Shelleys and Byron gathered there to tell stories with John Polidori. After all, one of them was Frankenstein. This mansion is therefore the genesis of one of the coolest works in literary history.

In general, this episode feels somewhat natural due to the summary. We imagine that there will be another dramatic turn. However, it is currently not entirely clear what this turn will look like. It’s something you have to scratch your chin for a while.

