Are you ready for Doctor Who season 12, episode 7? Then get ready for a sprawling episode with multiple locations. “Can You Hear Me?” Is the title, and this title appears to be in a variety of different locations. They’re all separate from each other, but much like what we’ll see in Episode 6 tonight, let’s imagine that there are a number of different contexts. You may only be surprised by some of them.

For some of the first details, be sure to check out the following summary of season 12 of Doctor Who’s 7th episode:

The doctor answers calls for help from space, ancient Syria and Sheffield.

This is not a lot, but given the current season, we would argue that a number of major events are the focus. Perhaps they are related to the Timeless Child or the Lone Cyberman – these two are the focus of many puzzles this season. We have many questions about this, but it is still unclear what the answers are. Maybe some will be released during the final.

In the end there is still a lot of fun to be expected! We like this doctor who seems to do whatever he can to promote imagination and create a secret. Don’t we really want that from this show? There are only four episodes left and then (insert tears here) another pause is made.

What do you want to see on Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 7?

Please let us know some of your thoughts in the comments!

