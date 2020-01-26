advertisement

Would you like to receive more news about Doctor Who, season 12, episode 6? The next week’s episode is titled “Praxeus”.

More Doctor Who news in video? Then check out the latest ones below! Remember that after doing just that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist. We will publish more news shortly.

Of course, one of the big questions we have to ask ourselves right now is just this: What is “Praxeus”? Does that mean anything in the context of the show? We wonder if it is in any way a reference to the figure of Praxeas from several centuries, but there is no real evidence for it. Instead, this is a story that’s largely rooted in the mystery, and we have to wait a while to get the right answers.

advertisement

For more information on the upcoming episodes, see the following official Doctor Who episode, Season 12, Episode 6:

What does a missing astronaut in the Indian Ocean have in common, birds that behave strangely in Peru, and a US Navy officer who washes himself on a Malagasy beach? Team Tardis identified.

We believe that there is a good chance that all of these individual things will come together and produce something crazy, energetic and entertaining. However, it is a big risk and the show has to prepare for that. Let us hope that they find a way to do this – and that it ultimately turns out to be useful. In the end, we officially made it halfway through the season and we have high hopes that things will be even wilder and more imaginative from now on.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Doctor Who news!

What do you want to see on Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 6?

Share this now in the comments below! Also remember to be interested in other news in the series. (Photo: BBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxnLj4L3EuE (/ embed)

advertisement