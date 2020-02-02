advertisement

Good news for all Doctor Who fans – the wait is over! Sunday night’s new episode marks Season 12, Episode 6, a mysterious story titled “Praxeus” that could make the doctor a little more confused than she would like to be.

So what’s going on here? Well, the essence of the story is that the doctor uncovers a secret that spans continents, since there are two identical deaths that are not believed to have happened the same way. The doctor also runs across the beach screaming. Something is wrong here, and the promo strongly suggests that it is a supernatural component … or at least something that is a little out of the ordinary.

We’re starting to believe that this episode will be one that is (somehow) related to some of the season’s bigger secrets. Take, for example, who exactly the timeless child is. (There are already some theories that it could be Ruth, the mysterious “doctor” we already met this season. The doctor doesn’t remember her and it doesn’t look like she’s in the standard timeline fits at all.) Or there is the existence of the Lone Cyberman threat mentioned by Captain Jack during his visit. We already know that this is something that could be featured this season, mainly due to the fact that Cybermen will definitely be part of this season before we reach the end of the season.

We can imagine that at least part of this material could combine before the end of the season – and given how mysterious the show is at the moment about “Praxeus”, it is enough to think that there are still more questions to be answered are out there. Consider our interest piqued, but we’ll have to wait and see how much of it goes into the story itself.

What do you want to see on Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 6?

Do you think one of the bigger puzzles is being addressed? Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay with us for more news about the series. (Photo: BBC.)

