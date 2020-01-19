advertisement

Would you like to receive more news about Doctor Who, season 12, episode 5? Let’s just exaggerate the return of the judo! For those of you who are interested in getting an iconic group of Doctor Who characters back, this is a chance for just that.

The question, of course, is how the judoons will flow into this episode. What circumstances are they bringing back? We’ll go back to the present in this episode, so there won’t be any big trips back in time for at least one more episode. But there will still be a chance for all sorts of great things, and who knows? Maybe some other well-known monsters will be on the show soon.

For more news about Doctor Who in video form, Remember to check out some of the latest ones below! Remember when you have done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full show playlist.

advertisement

CarterMatt offers the full summary of Doctor Who, season 12, episode 5, with more news on upcoming topics:

On the way to today’s Gloucester, the judons are looking for someone to flee. Who is this refugee And why are these alien mercenaries after you?

There are a lot of questions worth considering about this episode, mainly due to the fact that there is no information about The Doctor or The Doctor’s Companions at all here. How will you be involved in all of this? No matter what happens, we hope there will be at least a bit of nostalgia in this episode. When we mix that up with a few adventures and a few different twists and turns, we have a good feeling that we’ll be happy if some of the dust settles.

Similar news – Be sure to get even more news about Doctor Who!

What do you think comes on Doctor Who season 12, episode 5?

Share this now in the comments below! Once you’ve checked that out, be sure to check out for more news. (Photo: BBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEJiH0uiuxU (/ embed)

advertisement