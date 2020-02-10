advertisement

The Doctor Who season 12 ratings continue their downward spiral after episode 7, “Can you hear me?”

Doctor Who News reports that 3.81 million viewers tuned in overnight in the UK. That’s nearly 200,000 viewers from Episode 6, “Praxeus,” who had a rating of 3.97 million overnight.

See also: Report: Doctor Who is Season 12 Premiere Spectators Nosedives

advertisement

The ratings for overnight stays have decreased steadily since the premiere episode “Spyfall: Part One”. The premiere episode reportedly had ratings for overnight stays of just over 5 million viewers. Although the first broadcast was the first in a two-part episode, the number of viewers in Spyfall: Part Two fell by almost half a million viewers overnight. Radio Times reported ratings of 4.6 million viewers overnight.

Not only have the ratings for overnight stays decreased, but also the final ratings, which include viewers who recorded the program and watched it after the first broadcast, have decreased.

Doctor Who News reports that the first episode had 6.89 million viewers. In the second episode, there were 6.07 million. You lost over 800,000 viewers in one episode.

The show would continue to bleed to death with episode 3 “Orphan 55”. It only had 5.38 million viewers.

Related: Doctor Who Ratings continues to decline with Episode 3 Orphan 55

The show would bounce off slightly with episode 5 “The Fugitive of Judoon”, which had 5.57 million viewers. The overnight rates for “Praxeus” and “Can you hear me?” However, are much lower than for “The Refugee of Judoon”.

Doctor Who News reported that “Fugitive of the Judoon had 4.21 million viewers overnight. That means the show lost about 250,000 viewers between Episode 5 and Episode 6.

Once the final numbers for “Can You Hearme?” There is likely to be less than 5 million viewers in the UK. The last time Doctor Who was below 5 million viewers was Doctor Who, season 10, episode 10, “The Eaters of Light,” which aired in June 2017. The audience was 4.73 million. Before that, The Lie of The Land was on, which was also broadcast in June 2017. The audience was 4.82 million.

See also: Doctor Who’s latest episode “Refugee from Judon” drives rumors that the doctor’s original gender is exposed as female

However, you have to go back to 1989 with Survival: Part Two to find another Doctor Who episode under 5 million. In this episode, Sylvester McCoy was the seventh doctor.

BBC America

While the drop in viewership at BBC America isn’t that significant, it’s still going down. Numbers for “Can You Hear Me?” Not released yet, but Praxeus had the worst viewer of the season, with 464,000, according to the TV series Finale. In the 18-49 demo, it had a rating of 0.13.

Spyfall: Part One originally had a viewership of 790.00 with a rating of 0.19. With Spyfall: Part Two, the audience would drop by over 25% to 589,000 and a rating of 0.15.

With Orphan 55 with 468,000 viewers and a rating of 0.10, the decline would continue. However, it would recover with Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror and Refugee from Judun. Episode 5 would have a viewership of 490.00 and a rating of .12, while Episode 6 would have a audience of 549,000 and a rating of .15.

YouTuber Gary Buechler explained why the show continues to bleed to death in both the UK and the US: “Doctor Who is broken. There is no going back. This is the last Jedi from Doctor Who. Well done, Chris Chibnall, you are the Rian Johnson from Great Britain. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGJM-hO8c2Q (/ embed)

He adds: “Yes, canon counts. Heritage matters. If you don’t respect it, don’t respect the fans, don’t respect all the doctors who came before. And in the end you don’t mind. And if it doesn’t matter, you lose the fan investment and then it doesn’t matter. “

Despite the declining audience, actor Jodie Whittaker said she’ll be there for another season. She told Entertainment Weekly, “Yes, I’m doing another season.”

She added: “It could be massive exclusivity that I shouldn’t be saying, but it is not helpful for me to say (I don’t know) because it would be a massive lie! (Laughs) I absolutely adore it At some point these shoes will be passed on, but that is not yet the case. I cling to them. “

How do you feel about Doctor Who’s continued decline in ratings? How many viewers do you think the show will still bleed at the end of the season?

(Visited 92 times, visited 92 times today)

advertisement