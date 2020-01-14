advertisement

BBC America’s Doctor Who rating continued to decline with the release of Episode 3 “Orphan 55”.

The finale of the TV series reports that Doctor Who Episode 3 “Orphan 55” had a catastrophic rating of 0.10 and viewers only reached 468,000.

This is a decrease of more than 20% compared to Episode 2, Spyfall: Part Two.

Spyfall: Part Two had a rating of 0.15 and only 589,000 viewers. That was a decrease of more than 25% compared to the premiere, which had a 19 rating and 790,000 viewers in total.

In the UK, Doctor Who News reported that the “Orphan 55” episode was viewed by 4.19 million viewers. Radio Times previously reported that Spyfall: Part Two had 4.6 million viewers in the UK. This is almost a 10% drop in viewership. Not as large as the American audience at BBC America, but still a significant drop.

Doctor Who News notes, however, that audience numbers may increase when the final numbers are released on January 20. They note that these numbers “include those who recorded and later watched the show.”

Even though the numbers are much higher, it’s still a significant drop from the previous season. The British audience for the New Year’s special “Resolution” for 2019 was 7.13 million. And for the season finale of Doctor Who in season 11, “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos”, 6.65 million people tuned in.

Audiences and viewership come after Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall has spoken to Doctor Who Magazine and explained in detail that he sees no feedback on the show.

As reported by the Radio Times, Chibnall told Doctor Who Magazine: “I am not on social media, I do not read press reports and I do not read reviews.”

Chibnall added, “The only thing you can say about any Doctor Who series is that some people liked it, others didn’t. It will stay that way forever.”

He continued, “What you have to do is do the show you believe in, hope it connects, and then go home. If we allow other things, we don’t make our vision. “

Chibnall concluded: “In terms of external opinions, it is not democracy. We do the show we want to do.”

Well, it definitely seems that he’s doing the show he wants to do, it’s just a show that a lot of people don’t see and seem to want to switch off weekly.

Still, Chibnall says: “I love this job, I really enjoy it and I know what I want to do with it.”

He added, “Over the years, I’ve learned that you can only control what you can control. There are many things you cannot control, so don’t worry.”

Doctor Who Episode 4 “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” will premiere in the UK on January 19 at 7:10 p.m. It arrived at BBC America in the United States at 8 ET.

Did you watch Doctor Who? What do you think of this twelfth season? What do you think these declining audience figures suggest? What do you think of Chris Chiball’s comments about not receiving external feedback on the show?

