Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker opposed the show, saying that she didn’t understand how the show could be described as “politically correct.”

In an interview with the British entertainment website Inews, she and showrunner Chris Chibnall discussed last season’s criticism and talked about the new one.

When Whittaker left her first season as an iconic doctor last year, she turned to criticism of her casting:

“The pressure is: If people hate that choice, it doesn’t just affect my casting,” she said. “It will be:” Do you see? Women cannot. “That felt very unfair. Nobody said (Showrunner Chris Chibnall):” They represent a lot of people. I somehow represented all women who ever played this role. “

Chris Chibnall later added: “The big difference is that people now know our version of the show. This gives us the chance to develop further. “

Whittaker not only responded to criticism of her casting, but also responded to criticism that the show was “woken up” or “politically correct”.

Whittaker explains:

“What interests me is that we did an episode about Rosa Parks. And it highlighted the heroic moment of Rosa Parks in history, but it also highlighted that modern society is still suffering from a lack of progress in the Some people’s attitude towards other people suffers. “

You would add:

“I just don’t understand what is politically correct when I say that racism still exists in today’s society. I just don’t understand it!”

Chibnall also responded to the criticism, saying, “The doctor and the show are signs of compassion and compassion.”

He added: “It has always been this way. We haven’t done anything Doctor Who hasn’t done in the past. I don’t think Doctor Who has changed. I think the world has changed. “

Chibnall would also raise criticism of the show’s apparent lack of continuity with past doctors and note that they hope to correct this in the future.

“She didn’t use the words” Time Lord “or” Gallifrey “last year. That’s what she does this year,” says Chibnall.

Not only will you use Time Lord and Gallifrey, but you’ll also bring back some classic Doctor Who villains, including Judoon and Cybermen.

Chibnall explains: “It was always planned to bring these monsters back. In season one, I wanted to make sure that the people who came to the show had their own monsters … “

He continued: “But now it’s about taking the new people on board with you:” Look at everything we have in the toy box. “

The first episode of Doctor Who aired on BBC America today, January 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CET. The second episode will air on January 5, 2020.

What do you think, Whovians? Will Doctor Who be more traditional this season?

