A doctor told parents to “not buy” magnetic ball products after a new craze sweeping the country.

Young people place magnetic balls in their mouths to imitate facial piercings and are not aware of the risks of swallowing them.

A letter from a Stockport doctor was distributed to local elementary schools urging parents not to buy the balls for their children, reports the Manchester Evening News.

He warns parents that if the “highly magnetic” balls are swallowed, they can cause “serious damage” to the digestive system and the intestines.

It is reported that at least four children in the Manchester area had to undergo abdominal surgery after the craze.

Doctor urged parents not to buy ball bearings for their children

Magnetic balls have already been made illegal in some countries due to the potentially deadly consequences.

In 2019, a six-year-old girl suffered from a perforated bowel after accidentally swallowing a magnetic ball bearing.

Libbie Walker needed major surgery and ended up with a seven inch scar that runs from her navel to her hip.

In the letter, the doctor said, “I would like to highlight the dangers of these highly magnetic balls.

“These very small balls (usually 3 to 5 mm) are widely available for purchase in the UK and are sold as a” creative toy “.

“I can’t stress how dangerous these can be if they are swallowed. These bullets have already been banned in other countries due to their risk to children.

“You may wonder why a child would swallow them or you may think” my child would not swallow them “but I beg you not to take this risk.

“Apparently some children have created a larger ball using many small individual balls and putting them in their mouths, then placing other balls on the outside of their face.

“They then use their tongues to move the largest ball in their mouths to move the balls around their faces, which children naturally find fun.

“However, some of the individual balls in their mouths may come off and be accidentally swallowed.

“Bullets are highly magnetic and, when swallowed, can seriously damage the digestive tract.

“When the balls move in the intestine, they can magnetize together even when they are in different parts of the intestine.

“The pressure applied to the intestinal tissue between the two magnets is so strong that it causes perforation of the intestine.”

In 2018, a 12-year-old boy had to have part of his intestines removed after swallowing one of the magnetic balls.

Freddie Webster, was taken to the royal infirmary in Hull, after a 3 mm tore a hole in the wall of his stomach.

The doctor added: “This is extremely serious and can be fatal if not identified and corrected quickly by abdominal surgery.

“There was one case locally where a young child needed abdominal surgery and in Stockport, I know of at least three other cases.

“Please do not buy them for your children and if you already have them, consider removing them.”

