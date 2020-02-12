advertisement

Doctors’ names are often not included in sports history. However, in the case of Ousmane Dembele, the doctor who performed the operation on the Frenchman on Tuesday could help assess Dembele’s actual injury.

Lasse Lempainen is also the doctor who performed the surgery on Dembele’s hamstring in 2017. He came out to discuss the actual injury Dembele is facing and his severity.

“The injury to his right leg was greater and more demanding than the one he had on his left [leg] in 2017,” he said.

“It was at the top of the hamstring tendon. I am very confident that, with careful rehabilitation, Dembele can return to football at his best level. I estimate it will take about six months.”

Lempainen | source

Barcelona confirmed after the surgery that Dembele is expected to be removed in about six months in what is another major setback for the player and club.

