If you have an iPhone model other than the latest iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro and you use the charger included in the box, it takes three times longer to charge your phone than if you had an iPhone 11. Why? Because Apple was no longer cheap with the iPhone 11 series and an 18W USB-C charger was included in the box. It’s more than three times more powerful than the old 5W charger that Apple had used before, and it costs you $ 50 if you want to upgrade with a new charger and USB-C cable from Apple. Or you can charge just as fast and spend less than half as much thanks to a great deal on Amazon! Use the LRJRHYGO discount code at checkout and you can get an AUKEY 18W PD Charger Fast Charger for just $ 10.94. Throw in an AUKEY USB C to Lightning cable for $ 10.99 and you have 18 W of fast charging for less than $ 22!

AUKEY 18W PD charger Fast charger

Fast charging: charge your iPhone 11/11 Pro / Max, Google Pixel 2/2 XL or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery quickly

USB power supply: future-oriented, fast-resistant next-generation fast-charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet up to 18 W

Compact and portable: extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you are. Handy for at home, at the office and for vacations

Safe and reliable: built-in protections protect your devices against excessive power, overheating and overcharging

Package Content: AUKEY PA-Y18 18 W USB C Wall Charger, User Manual

AUKEY USB C to Lightning cable

Fast charging: when used with the original Apple USB-C charger that supports USB Power Delivery, this cable charges your iPhone 11 Pro / 8/8 Plus / X and iPad Pro 2017 quickly

Reliable data transfer: USB 2.0 supports data transfer up to 480 Mbps between your USB-C equipped Mac and iPhone, iPad or iPod with Lightning

Flexible and durable design: durable, flexible braided nylon cable with 12000+ bending life. Slim USB-C & Lightning connectors for easy connection

Extensive compatibility: compatible with iPhone, iPad or iPod with Lightning connector and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port

Package Content: AUKEY CB-CL02 3.9ft USB-C to Lightning Cable

