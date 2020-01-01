advertisement

January 1, 2020 Carolyn Fortuna

What is needed for a country to ban new petrol and diesel cars? Look no further than the Swedish government, which is in the middle of a study to offer proposals on exactly such a topic.

advertisement

The research is to:

Analyze the conditions for introducing a national ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars

Determine how to exempt vehicles that run on renewable fuels and electric hybrid vehicles from such a ban

Deconstruct how an EU-wide ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and the gradual elimination of fossil fuels in the EU can be achieved

Make the necessary legislative proposals, albeit not in the field of taxation, where the research can only analyze measures and perform impact analyzes

Suggest a year in which fossil fuels should be phased out in Sweden, and the measures needed to make this possible in the most cost-effective way

“Sweden becomes the world’s first fossil-free welfare country. The transport sector is responsible for one third of greenhouse gas emissions in Sweden and therefore plays an important role in climate transition, “says Per Bolund, Minister of Financial Markets and Housing.

In December 2019, the Swedish government presented an action plan for climate policy on the Riksdag. The aim was to have climate as an integrated part of all relevant policy areas. The bill, with its 132 measures, takes a holistic approach to how emissions will be reduced throughout Swedish society. Environmental policy in Sweden concerns the establishment of:

A society without emissions and dangerous toxins, with attention for people, animals and nature

A sustainable society that is adapted to climate change

Isabella Lövin, Minister of Environment and Climate, stated:

“The climate emergency is a serious threat to global prosperity and security if we don’t end our dependence on fossil fuels and build ecologically sustainable societies. Ignoring repeated warnings from scientists would be completely irresponsible. Sweden can take the lead and demonstrate that a fossil-free world is not only possible, but can also promote our prosperity and our businesses. In a unique movement, Sweden is moving forward with an action plan and the fundamental approach that the climate must be taken into account in everything we do in society. “

The mandate of the investigation is based on the “January agreement”, the policy agreement between the Swedish Social Democratic party, the central party, the liberal party and the green party. The January agreement contains a total of 73 points, which contains a large number of socio-economic concessions from the government.

The Swedish government is trying to make more efforts to integrate climate policy into all relevant policy areas so that Sweden will have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 at the latest. This will be seriously considered as it will have to review all relevant legislation to ensure that the climate policy framework has an intended impact.

Because Sweden’s national philosophy looks at many environmental issues and their global nature, much of the action planning for climate policy takes place in collaboration with other countries.

The final report must be presented before 1 February 2021.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.









advertisement