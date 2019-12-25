advertisement

The holidays are a time to sit back, relax and remind ourselves of all the people who make our lives special … or at least that should be. In reality, most of us just get more stressed than normal, try to buy gifts and then count the seconds until we can press the reset button and start a new year. Oh, and we eat a lot.

Packing a few extra pounds around the holidays is something many of us are struggling with. There is just so much good food floating around that it’s almost impossible not to eat too much. The good news – if you’re a coffee drinker at least – is that the popular early-morning drink might help you keep those vacation pounds away.

In a new study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, researchers reveal that rats that were on a high-fat and sugar-based diet managed to hold off more weight if their diets were also supplemented with caffeine.

For the study, the researchers used different groups of rodents and they all had a diet high in fat and carbohydrates. The rats enjoyed their binge-friendly diet for four weeks. During that time, one of the rat groups received caffeine-rich mate tea, while the others received caffeine-free mate tea. Others received caffeine from coffee, and another group received synthetic caffeine.

The amount of caffeine consumed by the “caffeinated” rodents was comparable to a person who drinks about four cups of coffee a day. When the month was over, the body mass of each rat was added. The lean body mass and body fat of each rat was recorded and then compared.

When the rats reached the ‘finish’, the rodents consuming the caffeine together with their high-calorie diet had gained around 16% less weight and, perhaps more interestingly, 22% less body fat.

“The consumption of caffeine from mate or from other sources reduced the negative impact of a high-fat, high-sucrose diet on body composition due to the modulation of certain lipogenic enzymes in both adipose tissue and liver,” Elvira Gonzalez de Mejia, co-author of the investigation, said in a statement. “The reduced expression of Fasn and Lpl caused a lower synthesis and accumulation of triglycerides in the adipose tissue.”

It is of course not a ‘magic bullet’ to keep on weight and drinking large amounts of caffeine has its own potential health risks. Yet it is an interesting find and a nice bonus if you are the kind of person who starts his coffee anyway.

Image source: Shutterstock

