It was a sultry day in Los Angeles in 1945 when Mel Tormé and Robert Wells launched the line “Chestnuts roasted on an open fire, Jack Frost biting your nose”. On a recent vacation Saturday, the sun was shining as a team of men in waterproof clothing laid down an alley in Studio City to build a luge hill. The team, led by a former magician by the name of Adam Williams, brought shovels, fir trees, an ice crusher the size of a dumpster, and twenty-two tonnes of blocks of ice. Williams, forty-three years old, with brown hair and a blinding smile, exudes the assured atmosphere of a yoga instructor. But he seemed anxious as one of the giant ice-filled trucks backed away loudly, following a well-kept lawn. “Sometimes half the work has just been put in place,” he said, pointing to the twisted driveway.

Williams’ company MagicSnow organizes “interactive snow experiences” in such a S.P.F. places like Malaysia, Brazil, Barbados, Hawaii and Southern California. (In November, it snowed on the Santa Monica pier.) When the producers of “The Bachelor” need a blizzard, or if John Legend wants gusts on stage at a concert, they call Williams, whose fees vary from ten thousand to one hundred thousand dollars.

“It is the magician’s goal to create something out of nothing,” he said. Business is very seasonal. “It’s the fight right now,” he added. “We do the equivalent of a year of work in six weeks.” On that day, Williams had six concerts. In a house in the hills of Hollywood, their trucks could not enter the entrance, so his team had to shovel the snow in wheelbarrows, then roll it to the property.

The toboggan leader was a sitcom producer. In its entrance, a large metal ramp, like a super fairground slide, stood next to the pool, waiting for its cover of pulverized ice. The workers rushed in, hung lights and put on a dj. stand, a donut machine, a hot chocolate dispenser and an “aura portrait” tent. The MagicSnow team turned on the crusher tractor engine and fed photocopier-sized ice blocks into a chute in the metal mouth of the machine. In a previous concert, a pair of giant ice tongs fell into the machine and blocked the gears. An emergency crusher (Williams has four) was rushed.

Once the crusher was full, it was time to snow. An employee pressed a button, and another crew member, named Jake Montiel, grabbed a long black pipe as a wave of white streamed through a fifteen-foot plume toward the sled ramp. The pipe trembled violently and Montiel struggled to keep it steady. At one point, a piece obstructed the flow. “It always happens,” said Williams, as Montiel hit the pipe with a hammer, breaking the blockage. Jessica Goldklang, a party organizer, crouched nearby and recorded the performance on her phone, while frozen spray browsed carefully potted citrus fruits. In forty-five minutes, the twenty-two tons of ice covered the driveway and the ramp, a slight stretch of white. Williams admitted that he was disappointed that the client opted for a static snow scene rather than asking for the company’s characteristic snowfall effect. (This involves a “secret water and foam method”.)

The crew began digging toboggan runs up the hill. Then they brought the fir trees, scattered pine cones around and started working on two snowmen. Instead of using the classic method of rolling a snowball on the ground to create a larger and larger sphere, they wrapped the snow in plastic molds, producing pristine, stackable white globes. “Adam doesn’t like them too perfect,” said Montiel, giving one of them a few hits. He shaped eyes and a mouth with splinters of spray-painted lava rock he had in his pocket and jumped on a nose. (“We prefer a natural carrot to a more uniform carrot,” said Williams.)

An hour later, the guests started arriving. “Real snow!” Shouted a little girl as she climbed the ramp. While the adults were drinking cocktails on the lawn, the kids ran down the hill. “Is it safe?” Asked a child, positioning himself on a metal sled. “Eww! He’s wet. A snowball fight started, and soon a little boy ran towards his mother in furious tears. One of the guys from MagicSnow shook his head and said, “This is the kind of crying you do when you want to get another child in trouble.”

On Monday, a crew scraped the ramp and transported it by truck. The snow is left behind. Finally, in a simple act of disappearance, it melts. ♦

