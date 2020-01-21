advertisement

Forget about sequels and restarts. My favorite way to rethink a familiar story is to rediscover it from a different perspective.

I fell in love with this storytelling device in my high school English class when our teacher introduced us to Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead”. If you are not familiar with the piece, Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” is retold from the perspective by two minor characters, who are hardly mentioned in the original. It transforms the tragedy into a comedy and shows how even old and familiar stories can lead to new stories.

advertisement

Theme parks are now using this device in some of their attractions, and I couldn’t be happier about that. Disneyland’s latest version of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue plays this game by moving the drivers into the climate scene of the new Star Wars film “The Rise of Skywalker”.

Spoiler alert (although it was a month ago) – The voyage shows that our Star Tours vehicle is one of the thousands of spaceships that arrive at the end of the film to defend the resistance. If one of the goals of a franchise theme park ride is to make us feel like we’re part of that franchise, the new version of Star Tours does it brilliantly. It’s like being a Rosencrantz or a Guild Star from Star Wars for a few minutes as the premise occupies us as actual characters in “The Rise of Skywalker”. My childhood dream came true – I’m finally part of Star Wars!

On the same day that Disneyland opened its version of the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride through the park at Galaxy’s Edge, the sister park Epcot opened a new film at Walt Disney World called “The Beauty and the Beast Sing Along “. This film tells the familiar “story as old as time” from the perspective of Gaston’s buddy LeFou, who is responsible for bringing Belle and the beast together. It’s 12 minutes of silliness that lives up to our expectations and shows us that a story that Disney turned into a theme park show, a live action movie, and a Broadway musical can still surprise and delight us.

The indoor roller coaster Harry Potter and the escape from Gringotts put the riders in the action of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”. (Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort)

The best example of a theme park ride that twists the source material is Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, a roller coaster ride in the dark at Universal Studios in Florida. At Gringotts Bank, the ride during “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” places us inside the bank, where we meet our heroes Harry, Hermione and Ron, who flee after stealing the horcrux they need to defeat the evil one Destroy Voldemort.

Of course this means that we have to face Voldemort in the fiery conclusion of the trip. Like the new version of Star Tours, Escape from Gringotts throws us into a popular movie franchise as real characters. But such attractions can inspire us to imagine ourselves as part of a great story.

Entertainment comes to life when we stop looking at it and dreaming about it. I think it’s great that artists find new ways to experience old stories … and that they invite us to do the same.

advertisement