New York rapper 50 cents don’t keep her lips sealed. The heavyweight hip-hop recently presented his next series of ABC “For Life” networks, but made sure to update rap fans about the situation between him and his musical rival. French Montana.

In a new interview, Fif downplayed rumors about a recent physical confrontation with Montana in Miami.

“I’m not really interested in it,” said 50 when asked if there were any real problems between him and the French. “There is not much going on. (Blowing him in Miami?) There is no truth in it. Would i do a thing like that? Why do you think that way? Do you think Will Smith would do that? I can’t believe you would say these things about me. “(Complex news)

Key details: Last weekend, Montana went online to downplay the fighting claims and revealed that he had no bruises.

“Tell people the real story. I went to the club you hosted. You heard I was coming, you came out from the back, you were in the car – I wish (50) to touch me – you want to spread the news about me and Dreamchasers first … I saw Meek yesterday, we laughed at it. Shout at Meek. … Now you want to roll around with this and call the bloggers about some stupid crap after paying your star (Hollywood Walk of Fame). But look at my face anyway … And tell them how you were in the car and that you never got out of the car … who the hell do you think you are f ** king with a dinosaur?

Wait, there is more: Despite Montana’s denial, some social media influencers have suggested he wore makeup to hide the injuries.

Before you leave: In January 2020, French shared a breathtaking slideshow of photos and footage of a woman sharing alleged FaceTime footage of her speaking at 50 and revealing bedroom secrets.

