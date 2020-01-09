advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Carolyn Fortuna

The Trump administration has a serious mandate to amend or even eliminate environmental rules that they place on the fossil fuel industry and other large companies. States, municipalities and NGOs have responded to these changes by filing lawsuits to block the administration. But many executive orders have been issued, while others are still being processed.

This environmental deregulatory policy already has a significant impact on the people and habitats they experience. The Trump actions are designed as ways to combat the “anti-growth” framework in the Obama era. Yet the carefully developed rules of the Obama administration have been built to reduce pollution, reduce the climate crisis and set up barriers to harmful chemicals.

The Environmental & Energy Law Program at Harvard and the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School have collected data on these recent changes in environmental policy and the New York Times has analyzed their data. The results?

Since Trump took office, more than 90 environmental rules and regulations have been changed, dismantled or eliminated. The New York Times suggests that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior Department have affected almost every aspect of environmental protection, including air pollution from power plants and the oil and gas industry, water pollution from coal mines, and toxic chemicals and pesticides used by farmers nationwide . The Trump government wants to weaken environmental regulation and says a lot about the “leaders” of the US executive.

In this article we zoom in on the 10 most unfavorable reversals and proposals for environmental regulation and we look in more detail at how these policy changes can have long-term consequences if they are not destroyed by the voter’s mandate in the 2020 elections. we would really appreciate it if you would consider by giving your opinion on which tampering with environmental regulations could have the most serious consequences. Click here for the survey with 1 question.

1) Submitted notification of intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The withdrawal process can only be completed in November 2020.

200 countries have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help poor countries cope with the worst effects of a planet that is already warming up. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the agreement would unbearably burden the US economy. “The American approach embraces the reality of the global energy mix and uses all energy sources and technologies clean and efficient, including fossil fuels, nuclear energy and renewable energy,” said Pompeo.

Why this is really, really bad: the so-called “unbearable burden on the US economy” is a code for the richest individuals in the US who are getting much richer – at the expense of the world that feeds and supports human life.

2) Announced intention to stop payments to the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program to help poorer countries reduce CO2 emissions.

President Trump said the US would stop contributing to the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program that he claimed could eventually cost the country “billions and billions and billions of dollars.” Industrialized countries have voluntarily pledged $ 10.3 billion since 2013 to help poorer countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the effects of climate change. The US has by far the most pledged – $ 3 billion, twice the amount of the second largest pledge, Japan. But per capita, many other countries have offered more than the US, such as Sweden, which will contribute nearly $ 60 per person.

Why this is really, really bad: the refusal to contribute to funds that help poor people fight the ravages of the climate crisis is much more than an isolationist attitude – it is an inhumane, regressive and debilitating approach to the public interest . I assume Trump has never attended a theater production by A Christmas Carol, has he?

3) Replaced the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which would have set strict limits on carbon emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants, with a new version that would allow states to set their own rules.

The Trump government replaced former President Barack Obama’s efforts to reduce global warming from coal-fired power stations with a new rule that would keep plants open longer and undermine progress in reducing CO2 emissions. The rule represents the “most immediate attempt by the Trump government to protect the coal industry,” according to the New York Times. It is also another important step in the dismantling of measures to combat global warming, including the reversal of exhaust emission standards and the planned withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

The move largely gives the authority the power to decide how far to cut emissions or not to do it all, and significantly reduces the role of the federal government in setting standards. The Obama plan is said to have set national emission limit values ​​and requires the reconstruction of electricity networks to remove coal utilities.

Why this is really, really bad: the Natural Resources Defense Council outlines that by 2030 the Clean Power Plan could have saved the country $ 20 billion in climate-related costs and delivered $ 14 billion to $ 34 billion in health benefits. The shift to energy efficiency and cleaner power would also have saved the average American family $ 85 on its electricity bill in 2030.

4) Revoked an Obama execution order aimed at reducing the federal government’s greenhouse gas emissions by 10% over a 10-year period.

The order requires federal agencies to meet legal requirements regarding energy and environmental performance “in a way that increases efficiency, optimizes performance, eliminates unnecessary use of resources and protects the environment.” The order requires agencies to “prioritize” actions that reduce waste, save costs and (and) increase the resilience of federal infrastructure and activities. “

The order revokes Executive Order 13693: Planning for federal sustainability in the next decade (signed by President Obama on March 25, 2015), which aimed to reduce the federal government’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40% over 10 years. The requirement for federal agencies to develop plans to reduce emissions and to report periodically on their progress.

Why this is really, really bad: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we have to refrain from using fossil fuels. But those who are committed to the fossil fuel industry do not give in – the fossil fuel industry has paid for career politicians to squirt the coal + oil + fracking party line. But we all know that making carbon production low-carbon is the key to making the whole economy low-carbon, because once we have carbon-free electricity, we can have carbon-free electric vehicles and carbon-free electrical space, water and process heating. Direct efforts to protect the coal industry do not protect American citizens. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, air pollution from coal-fired power plants is related to asthma, cancer, heart and lung diseases, neurological problems, acid rain, global warming and other serious environmental and public health consequences.

5) Withdrawn the power of California to set its own stricter emission standards for cars and light trucks.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken definitive action to revoke the California authority to establish its own vehicle emission standards that are more climate protection than federal requirements. The EPA’s mandate to set emission standards for new motor vehicles under the Clean Air Act generally determines the ability of states to set such standards. However, California may request a waiver to establish its own regulations that are at least as protective as the applicable federal rules that other states may follow.

Why this is really, really bad: CleanTechnica’s own Steve Hanley said it best. “The major car manufacturers are standing on the sidelines with their thumbs up in the hope that the hated fuel consumption rules will be thrown overboard so that they can continue to slowly poison every man, woman and child in America with the pollution flowing out of the exhaust pipes cars and trucks that they build. “

6) Targeted bodies to stop using an Obama era calculation of the “social costs of carbon” that regulators used to estimate the long-term economic benefits of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The ‘social costs of carbon’ have largely been developed to compare the long-term costs of coastal flooding and other effects of climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions with costs that the economy has made in advance to limit the burning of fossil fuels, the main source of such emissions.

The value at the end of the Obama presidency was set at around $ 40 for every tonne of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas emitted by human activities, or equivalent amounts of other gases such as methane. At that price, the benefits of Obama’s proposals to reduce emissions outweighed the economic costs.

Why this is really, really bad: climate change causes devastating consequences: extreme weather conditions such as floods and deadly storms; the spread of disease; sea ​​level rise; increased food insecurity; and other disasters. The Environmental Defense Fund says these effects can cost businesses, families, governments, and taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars due to rising health care costs, property destruction, increased food prices, and more. The current central estimate of the social cost of carbon is more than $ 50 per tonne in today’s dollars.

7) The way in which the Endangered Species Act is applied changed, making it more difficult to protect wildlife from long-term threats due to climate change.

The Trump government is changing the law on endangered species that is being applied, considerably weakening the New York Times “the nation’s basic conservation law” and making it more difficult to protect wildlife from the many threats of climate change. The new rules would make it easier to remove a species from the endangered list and weaken protection for endangered species, the classification one step lower than endangered species. And for the first time, regulators could perform economic assessments – for example, estimating lost income from a ban on logging into a critical habitat – when deciding whether or not some kind of protection deserves protection. It is crucial that the changes also make it more difficult for regulators to take into account the effects of climate change on wildlife when making those decisions, because those threats are often decades away and not immediately.

Why this is really, really bad: the legislators who originally introduced it promised to do everything in their power to prevent the extinction of every species within the American border. The Endangered Species Coalition states that healthy ecosystems depend on plant and animal species as their basis. Every species that is lost causes the loss of other species within its ecosystem. Without healthy forests, grasslands, rivers, oceans and other ecosystems we have no clean air, water or land. If we allow our environment to become contaminated, we risk our own health.

8) Withdrawn water pollution regulations for fracking on federal and Indian countries.

Under the Obama era rule, companies drilling on public or Indian countries were subject to stricter standards for oil and gas resources and for ponds and tanks where toxic waste water resulting from the fracking process is stored. The Washington Post reports that the Obama administration has also tried to force oil and gas companies to report which chemicals they use when they frack – data that environmental groups often try to excite from drills, with little success.

Why this is really, really bad: the original rule was designed to protect more than 700 million hectares of public and tribal countries. Earthjustice describes the requirements that companies should meet:

Disclose the chemicals that they have used in fracking operations

Set standards for well construction

Limit the use of waste pits to store frack waste

Use common sense best management practices to protect both surface and groundwater from contamination

9) Proposed ‘streamlining’ of the approval process for drilling for oil and gas in national forests.

The US Forest Service has proposed rules for ‘updating, clarifying and streamlining’ that can change the way the agency deals with oil and gas leasing in the 193 million hectares of national forests and grasslands. “The purpose of these potential changes would be to reduce the duration of the license by removing regulatory pressure that unnecessarily impedes energy production,” wrote the Forest Service. “These potential changes would promote domestic oil and gas production by enabling the industry to start production faster.” The aggressive step of the Bureau of Land Management is, according to Outside, to accelerate energy development in countries managed by the agency – by increasing the lease rate of sales and by reducing environmental evaluation and limiting public input.

Why this is really, really bad: Trump’s administration has auctioned millions of hectares of drilling rights to oil and gas developers as part of a larger plan to promote more domestic energy production. The New York Times describes how this policy “underlines the eagerness of the administration to reform regulations on behalf of the industry.”

10) A regulation from the Obama era withdrawn that would have almost doubled the number of light bulbs subject to energy efficiency standards from January 2020. The EPA also blocked the next phase of efficiency standards for light bulbs that are already regulated.

The Trump government plans to significantly weaken federal rules that would have forced Americans to use much more energy-efficient light bulbs, a step that could contribute to greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The proposed changes would eliminate requirements that effectively meant that most incandescent bulbs sold in the United States – not just the well-known, pear-shaped but also various other styles – had to be LEDs or fluorescent bulbs to meet new efficiency standards.

Why this is really, really bad: Trump’s decision on incandescent light bulbs will increase energy costs by $ 14 billion a year and generate 38 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Adjusting light bulbs was a goal of Congress in 2007 when it passed two-piece legislation that was later signed by President George W. Bush. The Natural Resources Defense Council said that the rollback of regulations could stimulate consumption with an amount equal to the output of 30 large power plants.

Final thoughts

These 10 reductions in environmental protection are only a fraction of the total that the Trump government is trying to dismantle. Which do you think are the most important after reading this article and researching others?

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

