“Now there is a hole in the sky and the ground is not cold,” sang the Pixies in 1989. Monkey’s Gone to Heaven may have referred to the ozone layer, which was the big topic of conversation at the time, but the broader point of the song Die Umwelt is more current than ever.

More recently, in her 2019 release, “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” Billie Eilish has sung about burning hills in California: “Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” The climate crisis has made its way into Paul McCartneys despite repeated Warnings were found in 2018, while Neil Young’s Shut It Down was a call to action the following year: “They all carry climate change as cool as they can be.”

Billie Eilish. Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty

Aside from lyrical content, the way we consume music becomes a tricky topic. While it may seem better that we said goodbye to buying physical vinyl, tapes, and CDs, the energy consumption that comes with streaming music is worrying. And although I don’t intend to ruin your listening, this topic is part of an overall view of renewable energy, the cloud, and the future of digital consumption.

A study by the University of Glasgow and the University of Oslo (2019) showed that listening to music has never been cheaper and that we (as individuals) spend a lot less money than we did a few decades ago. The environmental impact of listening to music has never been so high. Overall, plastic production in the recording industry declined as a result of the switch to digital technology – however, the costs for CO2 emissions have increased.

For example, in 1977, when vinyl sales were at their peak, 58 million kilograms of plastic were used in the US record industry, compared to 61 million kilograms in 2000 when CD sales peaked. In 2016, plastic consumption, with the majority of downloads and streaming, dropped to 8 million kilograms.

However, every time you stream a song, it costs energy. This song has to be stored somewhere, usually on massive servers that need to be kept cool and need constant power. It is estimated that streaming music in the United States alone leads to an estimated 200 to 350 million kilograms of greenhouse gases.

What is the solution? It is unlikely that we will all start collecting vintage vinyl or exterminating old CDs. And it is hard to imagine that we will return from the immediate availability that Spotify offers, for example. But is it sustainable for the environment – and for artists, given the scarce sums they get for streaming works?

The way I see it, the problem with streaming music – and television or films – increases the urgent need for a government change that puts the crucial shift towards renewable and greener energies in all industries in the foreground.

One Change is a weekly column about the small and big changes we can all make in our daily lives for the good of the planet.

