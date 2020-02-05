advertisement

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most talked about new products of the year, and the PS5 is not even official. The console will launch next to the Xbox Series X this holiday season, and they probably both have similar features and matching price tags. Considering the performance of its predecessor, the PS5 is already a favorite compared to the Series X. But it appears that Microsoft has greater concerns in mind than beating the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on sale with the upcoming Xbox Series X. Microsoft is much more afraid of two small companies called Amazon and Google, who can deliver games to billions of customers who would not necessarily buy special gaming hardware.

Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer told Protocol that Sony and Nintendo are no longer his main competitors. That role has been taken by Amazon and Google, both major cloud players and both very interested in gaming. Google has already launched its game streaming service Stadia, and Amazon is expected to unveil its own version this fall.

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a lot of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors in the future,” Spencer said. “That is not to respect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I think they can try to recreate Azure, but we have invested tens of billions of dollars in the cloud over the years.”

Microsoft is not only working on new Xbox Series X hardware. The company has also developed its own game streaming platform, xCloud, which will be launched later this year and you can already try it out.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft and Sony have already entered into a collaboration for Azure cloud services, evoking speculation that Sony could use Microsoft’s cloud for future PS5 functions. Spencer also confirmed that he is looking forward to working with Sony when it comes to platform-independent gameplay. “I don’t want to argue about format wars with those guys, while Amazon and Google focus on getting gaming for 7 billion people around the world. Ultimately, that’s the goal,” he said.

However, what Spencer did not address is the actual release date of the Xbox Series X, which remains a mystery.

