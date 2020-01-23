advertisement

As we prepare for the fifth season of Outlander and premiere on February 16, why not look into the future? Today we have a conversation about a simple topic – when the series could go back into production in new episodes.

A new report on Backstage (a website focused on auditions and casting) indicates that filming for the new season will begin in May. This means that auditions for several different roles could take place in the coming months to prepare for the next start of work. The start date in May was not officially confirmed by Starz, but it makes sense to a certain extent. At this point, after the fifth season had been produced, Caitriona Balfe suggested that she could work again – but she was not yet 100% sure at that point.

From the outside, a start date in May for the sixth season makes a lot of sense. That would allow the performers to relax or spend some time on other projects. In the meantime, the show would have the opportunity to air new episodes within the first months of 2021 – provided Starz has a place in the program. We would like to believe that they want to keep the current pace as the network wants to send part of the show as soon as possible.

Obviously, it would be great if there were some other series besides Outlander that could help us with some drought periods … but it doesn’t seem that something is imminent. While it was great to learn a little about the benefits of the TCA spin-off network, we wait until they actually order a new show before we get too excited. Otherwise it could turn out that everyone is talking.

