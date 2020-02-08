advertisement

It was the time when early February seemed to mean three things widely advertised in the Derby Telegraph – Valentine’s Day, DIY and spring cleaning.

A trip to the past and a dive into the newspaper archives revealed that that year, Valentine’s Day evenings would take place on Saturday February 14 at “The new Clowns Discotheque” in New Street, Burton, where they were offering the chance to “send a Valentine video”.

On February 6, Radio One DJ Dave Lee Travis was also in Clowns with his roadshow on February 6 and the following Friday, the group The Real Thing, who sang You to Me Are Everything, appeared.

Love was also in the air at Confettis at Babington Lane, Derby, where The Valentine’s Ultimate was to play live on stage the “new Levi’s Super Kid Eddy Kidd”, although it should have been spelled “Eddie”.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Eddie Kidd was a stunt biker, who appeared in the television laundry ad for Levis, where he took off his pants to reveal his underpants. Later, his career was cut short after a horrific accident in 1996 left him paralyzed and with brain damage.

The clowns were also hosting a Be Lucky in Love event the previous night as an antidote to bad luck on Friday the 13th, with free Thorntons chocolates for the first 100 women through the door.

Derby Nostalgia Stories and Photographs

Still on the entertainment theme, the What’s On and Where page also announced that the Dubliners will perform at Assembly Rooms in Derby on February 6.

At the Odeon in Burton, Crocodile Dundee and Big Trouble in Little China were on the bill, and at London Road ABC, Derby, there was a chance to see Eddie Murphy in The Golden Child.

Indoor bowls for the over 50s were weekly at the Moorways Sport Center this year, and Friday evening was devoted to “Soul, Motown and 60s Sounds” at the Rockhouse, Babington Lane.

Sale at B & Q but not on Sunday

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

By digging deeper into the newspapers, it felt like spring was upon us with advertisements for garden materials, paint and turps, as well as a chance to transform your home with new kitchen units and bathroom and appliances – and it was February.

But make sure you stocked up before the Sabbath as there was no opportunity to shop on a Sunday at B&Q at Ascot Drive and Nottingham Road, Spondon – but both stores were open until 8 p.m. everyday.

Offers included five flat white kitchen units for just £ 74.95 and three-piece bathrooms – in the old favorite colors of Indian ivory or wild sage – for £ 129.95.

A Black & Decker stripper / heat gun cost only £ 13.95 and a three-step aluminum stepladder was £ 9.95.

In Wilkinson (now better known as Wilkos), with stores in Derby, Allenton, Allestree and Sinfin, the turps were 39p a bottle, sandpaper 45p a pack of five sheets, kitchen towels in a packet double “only 45p” and the non-stick pans – in brown or red – were only £ 1.99.

Cheap turps and painting in Wilkinson

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

A quick glance at the announcement for East Midlands Electricity reveals that some prices for electrical appliances are as cheap or cheaper than this year.

For example, a Hoover U2334 Turbopower upright vacuum has been reduced to £ 89.95 from £ 104.95, they can be bought cheaper now.

While a high energy humidity oven the Tefal Flavor-Fast oven – not like a microwave to look at – costs £ 139.95, a Toshiba microwave was £ 199.95 and a Dual Hotpoint tub was from £ 189.90.

And on the same page, there was a chance to visit Yugoslavia just four years before the war broke out.

These are the devices offered in the mystery year

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Still confused about the year in question? Well, the average salary this year was £ 12,000 (equivalent today to £ 33,978) and the average house price was £ 40,391 (average house price today is £ 244,567).

Some additional clues – Derby County lost to Sheffield on Wednesday in the first round of the FA Cup but finished first in the second division and was promoted to the first division later in the year, professional golfer Melissa Reid was born in Derby this year and actor Michael Socha was born.

The answer is that these advertisements were published in the Derby Telegraph in February 1987.

.

