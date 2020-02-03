advertisement

There is a building in Wardwick that can certainly boast of a very varied history.

Since its construction in 1879, it has housed, among other things, a grocery store, a supermarket, a toy and model shop, and a nightclub.

Many readers will, we are sure, have fond memories of the days when it was a toy and model store called Golden Gains. The store opened in 1968 after previously being a Fine Fare supermarket and, before that, Melia’s grocery store.

It was near the Wardwick Tavern and you could buy anything from Scalextric sets and bikes to Transformers figures.

The photo above was taken by regular correspondent Barry Edwards in 1976 showing the store, which is partially obscured by a traffic light.

Inside the Golden Gains toy and model store on the Wardwick Derby, which opened in 1968

He said, “The photo brought back many happy memories of shopping expeditions with my young son in the late 1970s, including the purchase of a Hornby train including the advanced passenger train,” City of Derby. “. The model survived a little longer than the real thing!

Modifications to this building in Wardwick, Derby, revealed previous use as Melias Ltd, which was a grocery store

“A Daimler Transport Derby Borough double deck is back in town of Burton.”

The Susumi restaurant / bar in Wardwick, Derby, in the early 2000s

Golden Gains closed in 2000 and a year later, Pete Wye and Russell Davison opened a restaurant / bar in the building called Susumi.

Finally, 10 years ago, it underwent another major overhaul to become Fever Clubrooms.

