Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Monday, January 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. 75 years after the liberation of the largest Nazi death and concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“I grew up in Germany. So the history of the Holocaust is really part of me,” said Rabbi Sabine Meyer, who is the Rabbi of the Tree of Life Congregation.

During the Holocaust in World War II, 11 million people were killed. Six million were Jews and five million were not. The Holocaust Remembrance Day is a time to honor those killed in the camps during the Nazi regime.

“The Holocaust is being remembered more and more, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. We have to educate our younger generations about what happened, ”said Meyer. “For us as a Jewish community, this is an important opportunity to testify and educate people about the Holocaust.”

Over time, it is important to remember the atrocities of the Holocaust. So the story does not repeat itself.

“This is particularly important because survivors die. The people who still live and are eyewitnesses are mostly children who have survived. And fewer and fewer students are now able to meet survivors, ”said Meyer. “I think it is also an opportunity to remember that we all have to work together to create a society in which we can be respected in all its diversity, because that was not what happened in Nazi Germany.”

Meyer said that if you ever get a chance to visit one of the camps, you can better understand this by seeing the sights where the Holocaust took place.

“It is absolutely important that we have the opportunity to visit these camps and especially the extermination camps in Poland. Because they confuse the mind even more. That kind of violence, that kind of injustice. These mass murders are hard to imagine for the human mind, ”she said.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, survivors of the camp placed wreaths for the victims on the execution wall of the camp.

