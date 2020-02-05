advertisement

We wonder how many readers remember the Fine Fare supermarket chain?

A search of our archives revealed this rather grainy photo, above, of a single branch in Derby, but we think there must be more.

This Fine Fare supermarket was located in Cavendish.

The photo was taken in the late 1960s and shows the store that was built on the site of the old Cavendish cinema, at the corner of Derby Lane and Stenson Road, which was demolished in the early 1960s.

The photograph was taken from the viewpoint of Walbrook Road.

The cinema, which was built at a cost of £ 30,000, opened in 1937 but has a relatively short lifespan.

It was taken over by Rank in 1942 and closed on December 19, 1960 after a screening of DH Lawrence’s classic Sons and Lovers, shot locally.

The demolition of the old Cavendish cinema on the corner of Derby Lane and Stenson Road, Derby, in the early 1960s

After the inevitable demolition, it was replaced by Fine Fare, then Gateway and Somerfield. It is now the home of a B&M store.

Fine Fare was a national supermarket chain which was launched in 1951 and has become famous for its range of low budget Yellow Pack labels, a precursor to today’s brand budget ranges produced by supermarket giants ‘today.

In 1962, there were over 200 stores scattered across the country. The following year, the business was acquired by Associated British Foods.

In 1986, ABF sold the company to Dee Corporation (later known as Somerfield).

Many of its stores were later renamed Gateway and the name Fine Fare disappeared in the late 1980s.

